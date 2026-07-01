Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 1 July 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹223, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹222,700, reflecting a loss of 2.47% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,227.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 223 228 5.65 2.47% 10 gm 2,227 2,284 56.50 2.47% 1 Kg 222,700 228,350 5,650.00 2.47% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver traded under pressure today, easing to $58.46 per ounce (around Rs 2,20,300 per kg). Precious metals continued to weaken as a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets, while expectations of further US Federal Reserve policy tightening remained a key headwind.

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Investors are also awaiting upcoming U.S. employment data for further direction. Meanwhile, WTI crude oil rebounded to $70.13 per barrel (about Rs 6,635 per barrel) after renewed geopolitical concerns resurfaced following Iran’s refusal to hold direct talks with US officials, raising fears over the stability of the Middle East ceasefire and supporting oil prices.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Overall, commodity markets remain volatile as traders closely monitor geopolitical developments and key US macroeconomic data.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 223 ( 5.64 ) 2,230 ( 56.40 ) 223,000 ( 5,640.00 ) Bangalore 223 ( 5.65 ) 2,229 ( 56.50 ) 222,880 ( 5,650.00 ) Chennai 223 ( 5.67 ) 2,234 ( 56.70 ) 223,350 ( 5,670.00 ) Delhi 222 ( 5.64 ) 2,223 ( 56.40 ) 222,320 ( 5,640.00 ) Hyderabad 223 ( 5.66 ) 2,231 ( 56.60 ) 223,060 ( 5,660.00 ) Kolkata 222 ( 5.64 ) 2,224 ( 56.40 ) 222,410 ( 5,640.00 ) Mumbai 223 ( 5.65 ) 2,227 ( 56.50 ) 222,700 ( 5,650.00 ) Pune 223 ( 5.65 ) 2,227 ( 56.50 ) 222,700 ( 5,650.00 ) Surat 223 ( 5.66 ) 2,230 ( 56.60 ) 223,000 ( 5,660.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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