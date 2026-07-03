Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 3 July 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹238, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹237,960, reflecting a gain of 2.16% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,380.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 238 233 5.04 2.16% 10 gm 2,380 2,329 50.40 2.16% 1 Kg 237,960 232,920 5,040.00 2.16% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices are trending up on the back of a weak dollar index and softer than forecasted US jobs data. A weak dollar makes precious assets less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby increasing demand.

The white metal gained nearly 12% from its recent lows as the probability of a rate hike by the Fed reduced, thereby easing inflationary concerns. Crude prices fell to their pre-war levels, adding to the gains for the shiny asset.

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However, over the past six months silver prices have fallen 14%

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices to remain range-bound in the near term aided by a fall in dollar index and weak US economic data. Lower crude oil prices also added to the gains for white metal.

Silver prices have fallen nearly 48% from their January peak.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 238 ( 5.05 ) 2,383 ( 50.50 ) 238,280 ( 5,050.00 ) Bangalore 238 ( 5.05 ) 2,382 ( 50.50 ) 238,150 ( 5,050.00 ) Chennai 239 ( 5.06 ) 2,387 ( 50.60 ) 238,660 ( 5,060.00 ) Delhi 238 ( 5.03 ) 2,376 ( 50.30 ) 237,550 ( 5,030.00 ) Hyderabad 238 ( 5.05 ) 2,383 ( 50.50 ) 238,340 ( 5,050.00 ) Kolkata 238 ( 5.04 ) 2,377 ( 50.40 ) 237,650 ( 5,040.00 ) Mumbai 238 ( 5.04 ) 2,380 ( 50.40 ) 237,960 ( 5,040.00 ) Pune 238 ( 5.04 ) 2,380 ( 50.40 ) 237,960 ( 5,040.00 ) Surat 238 ( 5.05 ) 2,383 ( 50.50 ) 238,280 ( 5,050.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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