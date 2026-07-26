India will look to complete a clean sweep when they face Zimbabwe in the third and final T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 26. Having already secured the three-match series with consecutive victories, Shreyas Iyer’s side now has the chance to finish the tour unbeaten.

The visitors have dominated both matches so far, producing convincing performances with both bat and ball. After dismantling Zimbabwe in the series opener, India followed it up with another commanding display in the second T20I as Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma struck half-centuries before the bowlers comfortably defended a daunting total.

For Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, the final match offers an opportunity to restore some pride after conceding the series at home. The hosts will also hope their experienced pace attack, led by Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, can finish on a positive note.

The series has also provided another glimpse of India’s exciting next generation. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself with a sensational maiden international fifty in the first T20I, becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in men’s international cricket.

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Match details

Match: India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Toss: 4:00 PM IST

Match starts: 4:30 PM IST

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I live on TV?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will be broadcast live in India on the Unite8 Sports television channels.

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I live streaming online?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

ALSO READ Commonwealth Games 2026: How India performed the last time CWG had just 10 sports

India squad

Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur.

Zimbabwe squad

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Innocent Kaia, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza.