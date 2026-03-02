Gold and silver extended their rally across domestic and global markets, with futures prices firm on both MCX and COMEX and ETFs posting strong one-day gains.

MCX gold was trading at Rs 1,67,199 per 10 grams, up 3.14%, while MCX silver stood at Rs 2,91,555 per kilogram, higher by 3.15%. In the international market, COMEX gold futures (GCJ6) were quoted at $5,374.3 per troy ounce, gaining 126.4 points or 2.41%, and COMEX silver futures (SIK6) were at $94.610 per troy ounce, up 1.319 points or 1.41%. The upward move in bullion prices was mirrored in ETF counters through the session.

The sharp moves in bullion markets came as the conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran escalated into a full-blown military confrontation. On 28 February 2026, joint US-Israeli strikes targeted multiple strategic sites in Tehran and other Iranian cities, reportedly killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and numerous military commanders, and prompting Iranian missile and drone retaliation against US and allied positions across the Gulf and the broader region.

Silver ETF

Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 27.50, up 7.21%, while Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 269.62 with a gain of 6.65%. Zerodha Silver ETF moved to Rs 28.59, rising 6.68%, and Kotak Silver ETF was at Rs 27.45, up 6.60%. Groww Silver ETF traded at Rs 27.64 with a 6.80% increase, whereas ICICI Prudential Silver ETF climbed to Rs 281.17, gaining 6.64%. HDFC Silver ETF was priced at Rs 270.37, higher by 6.74%, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF rose to Rs 280.90, up 6.68%. SBI Silver ETF advanced to Rs 276.12 with a 6.70% gain, while UTI Silver ETF stood at Rs 272.47, up 6.73%. Axis Silver ETF was quoted at Rs 278.99, gaining 6.03%, and DSP Silver ETF traded at Rs 272.28 with a 6.68% rise. Mirae Asset Silver ETF reached Rs 273.60, up 6.44%, while 360 ONE Silver ETF moved to Rs 276.14, gaining 6.55%. Motilal Oswal Silver ETF traded at Rs 276.80 with a 6.14% increase, Edelweiss Silver ETF stood at Rs 281.32 up 6.29%, and Bandhan Silver ETF was at Rs 281.25, higher by 6.41%.

Gold ETF

Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 16.04, up 4.16%, while Nippon India ETF Gold BeES stood at Rs 136.94 with a gain of 4.06%. Zerodha Gold ETF moved to Rs 26.06, rising 4.07%, and ICICI Prudential Gold ETF reached Rs 142.10, up 4.26%. HDFC Gold ETF was priced at Rs 141.25 with a 3.84% increase, while Groww Gold ETF traded at Rs 16.18, gaining 3.85%. SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme stood at Rs 141.40, up 4.12%, and Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund rose to Rs 138.00 with a 3.92% gain. Mirae Asset Gold ETF was at Rs 160.25, higher by 3.83%, and Angel One Gold ETF traded at Rs 15.43 with a 4.33% increase. Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Gold ETF stood at Rs 138.33, gaining 4.10%, while UTI Mutual Fund – UTI Gold ETF moved to Rs 139.25, up 4.07%. DSP Gold ETF was priced at Rs 160.88 with a 4.12% rise, and Birla Sun Life Gold ETF reached Rs 145.05, up 3.77%. Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 163.95 with a 4.53% gain, Quantum Gold Fund – Exchange Traded Fund stood at Rs 137.30, rising 4.18%, and 360 ONE Gold ETF was at Rs 161.35, up 4.40%. Edelweiss Gold ETF moved to Rs 165.30 with a 4.16% increase, Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 165.18, gaining 3.45%, and Choice Gold ETF stood at Rs 164.00, up 4.25%. Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF was priced at Rs 160.00 with a 4.30% rise, Union Gold ETF reached Rs 161.90, up 4.05%, and LIC MF Gold ETF traded at Rs 14,964.95, gaining 4.43%. The Wealth Company Gold ETF stood at Rs 163.60 with a 3.99% increase, while Invesco India Gold ETF was at Rs 14,416.55, higher by 4.52%.

The strength across bullion and ETFs shows that the move was broad and uniform rather than limited to a few counters. Gains in both gold and silver futures on MCX and COMEX were echoed almost point for point in domestic ETFs, indicating firm demand across segments. With global and local prices moving in the same direction, gold and silver remain firmly bid across exchanges as well as fund platforms, keeping momentum intact for now.