In the stock market, investors are bombarded with data, opinions, and constant market noise.

But some signals still stand out. One of them is when promoters increase their stake in their own company. After all, promoters know their business better than anyone else. They have the closest view of the company’s operations, order pipeline, growth plans and the challenges it faces.

Legendary investor Peter Lynch summed it up well: “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” That is why promoter buying often attracts investors’ attention.

A rise in promoter holding can point investors towards companies worth studying, especially when it is supported by improving fundamentals.

Considering this let’s look at 3 companies where promoters increased their stake during the June 2026 quarter and examine whether the underlying fundamentals justify that confidence.

#1 SG Finserve Limited (SGFL)

SG Finserve Limited (SGFL) is a, RBI-registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) headquartered in Delhi/NCR.

The company is part of the APL Apollo Group and has positioned itself as a specialised supply chain financing player, with a strong strategic focus on serving India’s MSME ecosystem.

SGFL functions as an integrated financing partner across supply chains, extending credit to dealers, distributors, retailers, vendors, and suppliers linked to large Indian corporates.

Now coming to financials, it has delivered its strongest quarter to date in Q1 FY27, marked by record loan book growth.

Operating Income more than doubled year-on-year, rising 102% to Rs 1.3 bn, up from Rs 675 m in Q1 FY26, and grew 29% sequentially over Rs 1 bn in Q4 FY26.

Net Interest Income (NII) increased 92% YoY to Rs 820.6 m, aided by strong growth in interest income to Rs 1.2 bn, though interest expenses also rose sharply to Rs 541 m due to the expanding loan book.

Profitability saw an even stronger jump. Profit Before Tax rose 111% YoY to Rs 716 m, while Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 119% YoY and 27% QoQ to an all-time high of Rs 536.8 m, up from Rs 245.2 m in Q1 FY26.

Asset quality remained pristine, with the company maintaining a NIL NPA book, while operating efficiency stayed strong with a Cost-to-Income ratio below 15%. Return ratios were healthy, with an annualised Return on Assets of 5.1% and Return on Equity of 14%.

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The stock price is up 6% in the last 1 month and 60% in last one year.

SG Finserve Limited (SGFL) Share Price – 1 Year

Promoters holding increased from 52.9% in March 2026 quarter to 56.9% in June 2026.

Looking ahead, the company is expected to deliver the consistent numbers and profitability in this high inflation and uncertain global environment.

#2 Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Limited (MCMIL)

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries manufactures and exports quality galvanised and pre-painted steel in sheets and coils.

The company was demerged as a separate entity in 2010, and its core operations are housed in an advanced flagship steel facility in Kutch, Gujarat which is the hub of MCMIL’s coated steel operations.

MCMIL offers a wide range of flat steel products with value added finishes to many industries including construction, appliances, general engineering, HVAC, refrigeration and other industrial and domestic applications.

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Financial performance wise company has delivered a resilient start to FY27, with sequential growth in revenue, EBITDA, and profitability, supported by robust export demand.

Total Income for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 2.6 bn, up 4% YoY and 15% QoQ from Rs 2.5 bn in Q1 FY26 and Rs 2.3 bn in Q4 FY26 respectively. EBITDA rose to Rs 290.9 m in Q1 FY27, up 2% YoY and a sharp 86% QoQ, with EBITDA margin at 11.1%, recovering strongly from 6.8% in the seasonally weaker Q4 FY26.

Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 141 m, up 1% YoY and 163% QoQ, with the margin at 5.4%.

The stock price has given returns of 11.8% in last 1 month and 9.4% in last one year.



Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Share Price – 1 Year

Promoters holding has also been rising in this company with promoters holding increasing from

57.46% in March 2026 quarter to 57.78% in June 2026 a nearly 0.32% increase.



#3 NCC Limited

NCC Limited, incorporated as Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd. in 1978 and headquartered in Hyderabad, is one of India’s leading diversified infrastructure and construction companies.

The company has built landmark public infrastructure across the nation, including hospitals such as AIIMS, medical colleges, airports, metro systems, and large-scale housing developments, earning a reputation for disciplined, on-time project delivery.

NCC operates primarily as an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor, structured across seven core business verticals: Buildings, Transportation, Water & Environment, Electrical (T&D), Mining, Railways, and Irrigation.

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NCC reported FY26 revenue of Rs 208.2 bn, down 6% YoY, while the order book expanded a robust 16% to Rs 830 bn, reflecting strong future execution visibility despite near-term revenue moderation.

Operating profit stood at Rs 18.4 bn, translating to an 8.8% margin, while Profit After Tax came in at Rs 7.2 bn (3.5% margin), while the debt-equity ratio increased to 0.3 from 0.2.

Coming to stock price performance, the stock has given negative returns of 6.3% in last 1 month and is down 37.5% in last one year.

NCC Share Price – 1 Year

Promoters holding has also been rising in this company. The promoter holding increased from 22.81% in March 2026 quarter to 23.08% in June 2026.

Conclusion

Promoter buying is a positive sign as it indicates management’s confidence in the business.

Recent stake buys in companies like SG Finserve, NCC and Manaksia Coated Metals have caught investors’ attention.

However, promoter buying alone should never be the reason to invest in a stock. Investors must consider the company’s revenue growth, margin profile, balance sheet strength, and valuations.

Treat an increase in promoter stake as the starting point for your research and perform detailed follow-up analysis. The best investment opportunities are those where management confidence is supported by strong business performance and attractive valuations.

Happy investing.

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