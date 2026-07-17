The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced two major construction milestones for Phase-2 Corridor-3 (Madhavaram-SIPCOT). The metro agency stated that it has completed 100% of the piling work and U-girder casting on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) stretch.

According to CMRL, the milestones were achieved under Contract Package C3/EV-01, being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T). The completed works cover the section between Nehru Nagar and Sholinganallur, a key part of Chennai’s IT corridor.

“Chennai Metro Rail Limited has reached two major construction milestones on Corridor-3…successfully completing 100% of the piling works, totalling 3,066 piles between Nehru Nagar and Sholinganallur along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR),” CMRL mentioned in a post on X.

Construction carried out amid heavy traffic

CMRL stated that the completion of the foundation work along the busy OMR corridor required round-the clock operations and carefully planned, stage-wise construction to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

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The metro agency also stated that one of the biggest challenges was carrying out construction at the busy Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur junctions. At present, Metro stations are being integrated with TNRCD flyovers while ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement.

According to CMRL, engineers also handled difficult hard rock formations near Sholinganallur by developing specialised equipment and adopting optimised construction methods.

582 U-girders cast for the corridor

Alongside the piling milestone, CMRL announced that all 582 precast prestressed U-girders required for the corridor have also been cast.

The metro agency stated the U-girders, used for the elevated viaduct and station structures, were manufactured at a dedicated casting facility established by L&T at Semmancheri.

“This achievement, combined with the completion of all piling works, marks a major step toward delivering Chennai Metro Phase-2 Corridor on schedule, ultimately providing safer, sustainable urban transit and more reliable along the OMR corridor,” CMRL stated.

CMRL also said that it remains committed to delivering the project safely while keeping public inconvenience to a minimum.

Chennai Metro Phase-2 Project progress so far

–100% piling work completed between Nehru Nagar and Sholinganallur.

-The work is part of Corridor-3 (Madhavaram-SPICOT) under Chennai Metro Phase-2.

-All 582 U-girders needed for the corridor have been cast.

-The project is being executed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

-CMRL stated the project has moved a step closer to a scheduled completion.

-Construction work was done while maintaining traffic on the busy OMR corridor.

What happens next?

With the piling and U-girder casting works now completed, the project will move into the subsequent phases of construction as Chennai Metro Phase-2 Corridor-3 advances towards completion. As per CMRL, the milestones display a significant step towards delivering the corridor on schedule and improving transport connectivity along Chennai’s OMR corridor.