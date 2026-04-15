Gold Rate Today in India On 15 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹154,740 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹90 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹141,845 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 15 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹154,740 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,502, reflecting a difference of ₹11,238 or 7.83%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 7.83% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 154,740 154,830 90.00 0.06% 22 Carat 141,845 141,928 82.50 0.06% 18 Carat 116,055 116,123 67.50 0.06% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trading with a positive bias over a weak dollar, as oil prices coupled with reviving hopes of talks between US and Iran helped calm down oil prices. The yellow metal gained over 2% from its previous session.

Washington and Tehran could possibly head for a second round of peace talks, which helped ease US crude prices and soften inflationary concerns. This helped reduce the expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally.

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However, the US naval blockade of the trade route – Strait of Hormuz continues, and oil continues to trade at elevated levels. Some traders price in the expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later in December. Low interest rates increase the appeal of precious metals.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Experts suggest that gold prices are expected to remain range-bound in the near term until some assertion over relief in the West Asia conflict is seen. However, they see scope for upside, citing a weak dollar index and a slip in oil prices.

They added that the Fed is currently maintaining a cautious wait-and-see approach for rates. Pre-war markets had priced in two rate cuts by the US central bank.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 154,950 ( 90.00 ) 142,038 ( 82.50 ) 116,213 ( 67.50 ) Bangalore 154,860 ( 90.00 ) 141,955 ( 82.50 ) 116,145 ( 67.50 ) Chennai 155,190 ( 90.00 ) 142,258 ( 82.50 ) 116,393 ( 67.50 ) Delhi 154,470 ( 90.00 ) 141,598 ( 82.50 ) 115,853 ( 67.50 ) Hyderabad 154,990 ( 90.00 ) 142,074 ( 82.50 ) 116,243 ( 67.50 ) Kolkata 154,540 ( 90.00 ) 141,662 ( 82.50 ) 115,905 ( 67.50 ) Mumbai 154,740 ( 90.00 ) 141,845 ( 82.50 ) 116,055 ( 67.50 ) Pune 154,740 ( 90.00 ) 141,845 ( 82.50 ) 116,055 ( 67.50 ) Surat 154,950 ( 90.00 ) 142,038 ( 82.50 ) 116,213 ( 67.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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