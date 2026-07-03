Gold Rate Today in India

On 3 July 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹148,180 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,280 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹135,832 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 3 July 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹148,180 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,361, reflecting a difference of ₹15,820 or 11.95%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.95% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 148,180 145,900 2,280.00 1.56% 22 Carat 135,832 133,742 2,090.00 1.56% 18 Carat 111,135 109,425 1,710.00 1.56% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up on the back of a soft dollar and weaker than forecasted US economic data. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby aiding demand.

The yellow metal also gained momentum as the probability of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve fell to 50% from 67%. Lower oil prices also added to the price gains for gold as it eased mounting inflationary pressures.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 1st July 2026: Gold is up by 1.45%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Gold prices also accelerated as renewed central bank buying also added to the gains, World Gold Council reported. Despite the recent gains, gold prices have declined by nearly 6% over the past month.



Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices to trade with a positive bias over the near-term as progress in the US-Iran negotiations helped bring crude prices to pre-war levels easing inflationary concerns. Reduction in the probability of rate hike by Fed also helped add to the gains for gold as lower interest rates increase appeal of non-interest yielding metals.

A soft dollar index boosted the demand for yellow metal. However, over the past six months gold prices have fallen by more than 3%.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 1st July 2026: Silver is up by 0.97%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 148,370 ( 2,280.00 ) 136,006 ( 2,090.00 ) 111,278 ( 1,710.00 ) Bangalore 148,290 ( 2,280.00 ) 135,933 ( 2,090.00 ) 111,218 ( 1,710.00 ) Chennai 148,610 ( 2,290.00 ) 136,226 ( 2,099.10 ) 111,458 ( 1,717.50 ) Delhi 147,920 ( 2,270.00 ) 135,593 ( 2,080.80 ) 110,940 ( 1,702.50 ) Hyderabad 148,410 ( 2,280.00 ) 136,043 ( 2,090.00 ) 111,308 ( 1,710.00 ) Kolkata 147,980 ( 2,270.00 ) 135,648 ( 2,080.80 ) 110,985 ( 1,702.50 ) Mumbai 148,180 ( 2,280.00 ) 135,832 ( 2,090.00 ) 111,135 ( 1,710.00 ) Pune 148,180 ( 2,280.00 ) 135,832 ( 2,090.00 ) 111,135 ( 1,710.00 ) Surat 148,370 ( 2,280.00 ) 136,006 ( 2,090.00 ) 111,278 ( 1,710.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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