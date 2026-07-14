Anthropic has finally released its Claude subscription prices in Indian Rupees. At a time when its biggest rivals – OpenAI and Google – have doubled down on their efforts to localise their AI offerings for the cost-sensitive Indian market, Anthropic has come up with a slightly different pricing tier, positioning it as a premium offering over ChatGPT and Gemini.

For context, India is Anthropic Claude’s second-largest market in the world, accounting for nearly 6 per cent of its global user base.

Up until now, Claude’s Indian user base, which mostly included developers, product managers, and enterprises looking to upgrade to Claude’s paid tiers, had to deal with international credit card payments in US dollars, often absorbing fluctuating foreign transaction fees, bank markups, and an unexpected 18% Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on top of the base $20 subscription.

With an Indian price structure, Anthropic hopes to convert free Claude users into paid subscribers, especially after the entire debacle around the Claude Fable 5 model has been laid to rest.

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What Claude premium subscriptions now cost

Under the new domestic pricing model, all subscription prices displayed on Claude’s Indian website are localised and inclusive of GST. Here is how the subscription tiers stack up:

Claude Pro:

This tier is ideal for power users who want access to Claude’s default Sonnet 5 model, as well as the ultra-powerful Opus and the newer Fable 5 models.

Annual Plan: Rs 1,999 per month (billed upfront as Rs 24,000 per year).

Rs 1,999 per month (billed upfront as Rs 24,000 per year). Monthly Plan: Rs 2,399 per month.

Claude Max:

This tier is targeted at developers and heavy coding workflows, providing up to 5x or 20x the standard Pro limits, alongside priority network access.

Max 5x: Rs 11,999 per month.

Rs 11,999 per month. Max 20x: Rs 23,999 per month.

Claude Team:

This tier is aimed at collaborative workspaces, featuring a massive 200,000-token context window, API-rate usage credits, and strict assurances that corporate data will not be used to train models.

Team Standard: Rs 2,399 per seat per month (billed annually) or Rs 2,999 (billed monthly).

Rs 2,399 per seat per month (billed annually) or Rs 2,999 (billed monthly). Team Premium: Rs 11,999 per seat per month (billed annually) or Rs 14,999 (billed monthly).

While the native Rupee billing helps Claude subscribers bypass the forex charges, it also shows that Anthropic is positioning itself as a premium brand in the AI space. For example, at standard Rs 2,399 per month, Claude Pro remains the most expensive entry-level “pro” tier in the Indian market.

Claude vs ChatGPT vs Gemini India Pricing Face-off Plan Tier Claude ChatGPT Gemini Entry-level plan None Rs 399/mo Rs 399/mo Standard Pro (monthly) Rs 2,399 Rs 1,999 if annual Rs 1,999 Rs 1,950 Top power-user plan Rs 11,999 Max 5x Rs 19,900 ChatGPT Pro No equivalent Highest tier available Rs 23,999 Max 20x Rs 19,900 ChatGPT Pro No equivalent Team / workspace plan Rs 2,399–14,999 per seat/mo — — UPI payment support No Yes Yes Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express Copy HTML The HTML and CSS have been copied; you can paste them into the FE CMS.

How Claude subscriptions compare to Gemini, ChatGPT

With Anthropic’s Indian prices in context, it is clear that both OpenAI and Google actively cater to price-conscious Indian users with entry-level options. OpenAI offers ChatGPT Go, while Google offers Gemini AI Plus, as affordable India-specific models, both priced at an affordable Rs 399 per month. Anthropic offers no budget-tier AI plan.

In the standard “Pro” category, Google’s Gemini AI Pro is the most aggressive at Rs 1,950 per month, undercut slightly by OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus at Rs 1,999 per month, while Claude Pro remains the premium option at Rs 2,399 per month (though users can bring this down to Rs 1,999 per month with an annual commitment).

For extreme power users, Anthropic’s Claude Max 5x plan offers massive limits for Rs 11,999 per month, which undercuts OpenAI’s top-tier ChatGPT Pro plan priced at Rs 19,900 per month, while Google currently offers no equivalent ultra-premium tier.

Then there’s the transactional factor. Both Google and OpenAI support direct, seamless payments via India’s UPI network, while Anthropic still restricts users to traditional credit cards and mobile app stores.