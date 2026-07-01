Gold Rate Today in India

On 1 July 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹141,120 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,580 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹129,360 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 1 July 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹141,120 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,361, reflecting a difference of ₹8,760 or 6.62%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.62% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 141,120 142,700 1,580.00 1.11% 22 Carat 129,360 130,808 1,448.30 1.11% 18 Carat 105,840 107,025 1,185.00 1.11% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down on the back of a firm dollar and reinforced expectations of a tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. A stronger dollar usually makes gold costlier for buyers in other currencies, leading to weaker demand.

Uncertainties in the Middle East added to the declines for gold as it has increased the expectations of rate hikes by the Fed. Additionally, firm US treasury yields also weighed on bullion, reducing the non-interest yielding assets appeal.

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The yellow metal is trading near its eight-month low level as inflationary concerns and geopolitical tensions have weakened the safe-haven appeal of the asset. Gold has fallen nearly 28% from its January’s peak.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, as better than expected US economic data and a firm dollar index continue to limit the scope of upside for the precious metal.

Resilient US jobs data has boosted the probability of rate hikes by the Fed, over which investors are diverting towards interest yielding assets like bonds and currencies. Additionally, uncertainty on the US-Iran ceasefire continues to keep the yellow metal under pressure.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 141,420 ( 1,460.00 ) 129,635 ( 1,338.30 ) 106,065 ( 1,095.00 ) Bangalore 141,230 ( 1,580.00 ) 129,461 ( 1,448.40 ) 105,923 ( 1,185.00 ) Chennai 141,550 ( 1,560.00 ) 129,754 ( 1,430.00 ) 106,163 ( 1,170.00 ) Delhi 140,960 ( 1,490.00 ) 129,213 ( 1,365.90 ) 105,720 ( 1,117.50 ) Hyderabad 141,340 ( 1,580.00 ) 129,562 ( 1,448.30 ) 106,005 ( 1,185.00 ) Kolkata 141,040 ( 1,470.00 ) 129,287 ( 1,347.50 ) 105,780 ( 1,102.50 ) Mumbai 141,120 ( 1,580.00 ) 129,360 ( 1,448.30 ) 105,840 ( 1,185.00 ) Pune 141,120 ( 1,580.00 ) 129,360 ( 1,448.30 ) 105,840 ( 1,185.00 ) Surat 141,330 ( 1,550.00 ) 129,553 ( 1,420.80 ) 105,998 ( 1,162.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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