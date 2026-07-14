If you think Gen Z was an irrelevant generation, think again. Apart from dominating innovations across fields, their needs have entered the infrastructure of some Indian cities. The Bengaluru Airport stands out in this context with its dedicated lounge for Gen Z – it feeds on their need for nostalgia while being a futuristic haven for travellers.

Gone are the days when you needed a credit card to seek access to airport lounges; it looks like all you need to do is prove that you’re Gen Z. However, lounges were once strictly associated with businessmen and professional people on the go – a stopover before the flight. But now, they have become a status symbol and an ideal place to use the perks that come with a credit card.

But as Gen Z expands into one of the world’s fastest-growing populations, India is no longer a stranger to its expanding impact as it changes the face of an Indian airport.

Bengaluru’s Gen Z airport lounge

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is detaching itself from the image of relaxed and solemn lounges. Instead, with Gate Z, their Gen Z-inspired social lounge is bringing together dining and entertainment experiences, as per a Firstpost report.

Gate Z is a dedicated space focused on comfort, culture, and community. It is not only a way to reinvent the traveller experience; it includes Gen Z in a way beyond campaigns. This infrastructural update at the Bengaluru airport, as per Firstpost, brings values such as inclusivity, authenticity, and self-expression to the unique airport lounge experience.

A closer look at Gate Z.

The space will act as a modern space to work, disengage from the hustle-bustle of an airport, or simply to socialise with one’s travel buddies. According to George Bennet Kuruvilla, Chief Executive Officer - BASL, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, who spoke to Firspost, revealed, “Gate Z has been designed to move beyond the conventional notion of an airport lounge as simply a place to wait before a flight. It is conceived as a social-first, experience-led destination that brings together hospitality, dining, entertainment and flexible spaces for work or relaxation.”

Situated next to the 080 International Lounge, it comes with a vibrant retro-diner decor and even an amphitheatre. Interestingly, Gate Z does not permit smoking or vaping and gives access to travellers for 3 hours at most.

What’s inside and how to get access to Gate Z?

The design speaks to most Gen Z with cushy seats, couches that resemble a Pinterest board, and colour palettes right outside of a vision board for a dream home. The Gate Z creates a fluid pathway with ambient lighting, and its interactive zones with AI-powered experiences. Inside, the lounge has a cafe-bar, Bubble & Brew, The Sipping Lounge – a retro-themed eatery, and the Amphizone with regular pop-ups and screenings.

Gate Z at Bengaluru’s International Airport.

As BLR gets its newest hangout spot, age will not stop you from entering Gate Z. All you need is a Gen Z mindset, along with either a Priority Pass, LoungeKey, or Mastercard Airport Experiences (MAE). Common credit cards which give you access to Gate Z include e HDFC Infinia/Regalia, Axis Atlas/Magnus, ICICI Sapphiro and SBI Elite.