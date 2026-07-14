Welspun Corp has secured fresh export orders worth around Rs 1,400 crore for the supply of pipes for oil and gas projects. The company said the orders will be executed from its manufacturing facility in India.

Following the new order wins, Welspun Corp’s consolidated global order book has increased to around Rs 23,650 crore, or about $2.5 billion.

Welspun Corp said the order book will be executed over FY27 and FY28. It expects the strong order pipeline to provide better revenue visibility and ensure continued operations across its manufacturing facilities in India and the US over the next two financial years.

About Welspun Corp

Welspun Corp, part of the $5 billion Welspun World group, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of large-diameter line pipes and offers end-to-end pipe solutions for the oil and gas sector. The company has manufacturing facilities in India, the US and Saudi Arabia, with products supplied to customers across more than 50 countries.

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Besides line pipes, Welspun Corp has expanded into ductile iron (DI) pipes, TMT rebars and stainless steel products as part of its strategy to diversify its building materials business.

Welspun Corp share price

The share price of Welspun Corp has increased 4% in the opening day trade. Welspun Corp shares increased 59.41% in last three months. The stock has increased 110.56% so far this year.