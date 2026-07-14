The world’s first trillionaire has seen his wealth erode rapidly over the past few weeks as SpaceX shares tumbled. Wealth tracking data indicates that Elon Musk lost a staggering $524 billion in less than a month — having hit an intraday record of $1.4 trillion on June 16. SpaceX shares also plunged to an all-time-low just under $139 on Monday, erasing almost all post-IPO gains.

Data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index indicates that the tech mogul is currently worth $876 billion. The tracker had valued his fortune at $957 billion last Tuesday and also estimates that he lost nearly $37 billion within the past day. At the same time, wealth tracking data shows that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO gained $256 billion during the first six months of 2026. The Forbes Real Time Billionaires list had

Musk maintains a clear lead over others on the wealth rankings — with former Alphabet CEO Larry Page currently a distant second with a net worth of $301 billion on the Bloomberg Index. His Google co-founder Sergey Brin rounds out the top three with $280 billion.

SpaceX stock plummets

Wall Street indexes fell on Monday as a fresh escalation between the US and Iran in the Gulf pushed oil prices higher and unnerved investors. AI and tech stocks extended their recent slide, with semiconductor stocks among the hardest hit. Shares of Elon ⁠Musk’s rockets-to-AI company dipped more than 4% to touch their lowest level since going public last month.

SpaceX closed at $139.14 on Monday, with after-hours trading figures on the NASDAQ indicating it now stood at $137.87. The share price is very close to its IPO price of $135 per share.

The stock had made a blockbuster IPO debut on June 12 that briefly pushed Musk into trillionaire status. Its recent move into the widely-tracked Nasdaq-100 had also brought a fresh wave of passive investors into the stock last week. But it has remained volatile through its first month as a public company. SpaceX shares are currently down by about 7% from its first trade of $150.

FAA closes Starship review ahead of SpaceX test flight

The sharp slide on Monday came even as the US Federal Aviation Administration closed a review into a SpaceX Starship booster’s return failure from a May flight test. The FAA said it had overseen and “accepted the findings and corrective actions” of the SpaceX investigation into the mishap. The decision clear ⁠the ‌way for Elon ‌Musk’s space ‌company to launch Starship Flight 13 ⁠from Texas as ‌soon ⁠as this week.

“There are no reports of public injury or damage to public property…SpaceX identified four corrective actions, including vehicle hardware and software configuration updates to prevent a reoccurrence of the event…SpaceX can proceed with Starship Flight 13 launch operations provided all safety and other licensing requirements are met,” an FAA release reiterated.