Gold Rate Today in India

On 25 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹141,350 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹170 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹129,571 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 25 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹141,350 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,361, reflecting a difference of ₹8,990 or 6.79%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.79% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 141,350 141,180 170.00 0.12% 22 Carat 129,571 129,415 155.80 0.12% 18 Carat 106,013 105,885 127.50 0.12% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold is trading with a negative bias on the back of a firm dollar and raised expectations of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The dollar Index was hovering around its multi year highs, making the yellow metal more expensive for holders of other currencies, thereby denting demand.

Fed’s cautious stance at the first FOMC under the new chair Kevin Warsh has traders pricing in nearly three rate hikes for later in the year, within the target range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

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Easing geopolitical tensions between US and Iran also added to declines for the precious metal as investors diverted towards interest yielding assets like bonds and currencies. Bullion has fallen nearly 28% from its January peak.



Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices may remain range-bound over the near term, as easing geopolitical tensions coupled with record high dollar index weigh negatively on the asset. Expectations of hawkish stance by the Fed continues to limit the scope of upside for the precious metal.

Markets will watch out for US Personal Consumption Expectation data due later in the day for further cues on gold prices. “MCX Gold August futures may experience a technical rebound to Rs. 142,000/10g amid a short covering in the global markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 141,540 ( 170.00 ) 129,745 ( 155.80 ) 106,155 ( 127.50 ) Bangalore 141,460 ( 170.00 ) 129,672 ( 155.90 ) 106,095 ( 127.50 ) Chennai 141,760 ( 170.00 ) 129,947 ( 155.90 ) 106,320 ( 127.50 ) Delhi 141,110 ( 170.00 ) 129,351 ( 155.80 ) 105,833 ( 127.50 ) Hyderabad 141,580 ( 180.00 ) 129,782 ( 165.00 ) 106,185 ( 135.00 ) Kolkata 141,160 ( 170.00 ) 129,397 ( 155.90 ) 105,870 ( 127.50 ) Mumbai 141,350 ( 170.00 ) 129,571 ( 155.80 ) 106,013 ( 127.50 ) Pune 141,350 ( 170.00 ) 129,571 ( 155.80 ) 106,013 ( 127.50 ) Surat 141,540 ( 170.00 ) 129,745 ( 155.80 ) 106,155 ( 127.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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