Gold Rate Today in India

On 30 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹142,590 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹40 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹130,708 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 30 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹142,590 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,361, reflecting a difference of ₹10,230 or 7.73%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 7.73% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 142,590 142,550 40.00 0.03% 22 Carat 130,708 130,671 36.70 0.03% 18 Carat 106,943 106,913 30.00 0.03% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold surged 0.11% to around $4,043.50 per ounce on Tuesday as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US-Iran peace talks declined and reinforced expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary policy.

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However, the precious metal is on track for its fourth consecutive monthly decline, having lost more than 10% so far this month.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold may remain range-bound in the near term, with global inflation data, geopolitical tensions, and currency volatility acting as major drivers. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 142,780 ( 40.00 ) 130,882 ( 36.70 ) 107,085 ( 30.00 ) Bangalore 142,700 ( 40.00 ) 130,808 ( 36.60 ) 107,025 ( 30.00 ) Chennai 143,000 ( 30.00 ) 131,083 ( 27.50 ) 107,250 ( 22.50 ) Delhi 142,340 ( 30.00 ) 130,478 ( 27.50 ) 106,755 ( 22.50 ) Hyderabad 142,810 ( 30.00 ) 130,909 ( 27.50 ) 107,108 ( 22.50 ) Kolkata 142,400 ( 40.00 ) 130,533 ( 36.60 ) 106,800 ( 30.00 ) Mumbai 142,590 ( 40.00 ) 130,708 ( 36.70 ) 106,943 ( 30.00 ) Pune 141,150 ( 1,400.00 ) 129,388 ( 1,283.30 ) 105,863 ( 1,050.00 ) Surat 142,780 ( 40.00 ) 130,882 ( 36.70 ) 107,085 ( 30.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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