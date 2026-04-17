OpenAI is expanding into scientific research with the release of GPT-Rosalind, its first purpose-built frontier reasoning model tailored for biology, drug discovery, and translational medicine. Named after British chemist Rosalind Franklin, whose X-ray crystallography work was crucial to unravelling the double-helix structure of DNA, the model helps OpenAI stay relevant in the fierce competition in AI-driven scientific acceleration, where Google and Anthropic have made strides.

What does OpenAI GPT-Rosalind do

To understand the role of GPT-Rosalind, we need to know how drug development works.

The traditional process of drug development, from target discovery to regulatory approval, spans 10–15 years and faces high failure rates. GPT-Rosalind steps in the earliest and most hypothesis-driven stages, where researchers juggle vast literature, specialised databases, experimental data, and evolving ideas.

OpenAI describes GPT-Rosalind as a flavour of GPT optimised for multi-step scientific workflows, which include evidence synthesis, hypothesis generation, experimental planning, protein and chemical reasoning, genomics analysis, and biochemistry tasks. The model builds on OpenAI’s newest internal models with enhanced tool use, database integration, and domain-specific knowledge.

For most users, a new Life Sciences research plugin for Codex (OpenAI’s coding and workflow tool) connects to over 50 scientific tools and public data sources, and is available more broadly. Similar to the GPT-5.4-Cyber, full access to GPT-Rosalind is gated through a trusted-access program for qualified enterprise customers like Amgen, Moderna, the Allen Institute, Genentech, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

How capable is GPT-Rosalind

OpenAI’s early evaluations have showcased strong performance.

– On BixBench (a bioinformatics and data analysis benchmark), it achieved leading scores among published results.

– On LABBench2 (covering literature retrieval, database access, sequence manipulation, and protocol design), it outperformed OpenAI’s general-purpose GPT-5.4 on 6 of 11 tasks, with notable gains in CloningQA for DNA and enzyme reagent design.

– In collaboration with Dyno Therapeutics, it ranked above the 95th percentile of human experts on an RNA sequence-to-function prediction task and around the 84th on sequence generation.

GPT-Rosalind: How it differs from Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold

AlphaFold made a huge impact on structural biology by predicting 3D protein structures from amino acid sequences with remarkable accuracy — tasks that once took years and vast resources. The latest iteration, AlphaFold 3, extends this to predict interactions among proteins, DNA, RNA, ligands (small drug-like molecules), and ions, enabling a more holistic view of molecular complexes inside cells.

Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold Database now holds over 200 million predictions, freely accessible, with an AlphaFold Server for non-commercial research.

As far as the key differences with GPT-Rosalind are concerned:

– AlphaFold is a highly specialised predictive system focused on structure, generating accurate 3D models and interaction predictions using deep learning trained on vast structural data. It excels at “what does this molecule look like and how does it bind?” On the other hand, GPT-Rosalind is a large language model (LLM) with frontier reasoning capabilities, designed for the full research workflow. It can incorporate or build upon AlphaFold outputs (via plugins or integrations) rather than directly competing in pure structure prediction.

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– AlphaFold produces concrete, visualisable structures and interaction probabilities. GPT-Rosalind generates textual insights, hypotheses, protocols, and multi-step plans, acting more like an AI research collaborator or “scientist’s assistant.”

– AlphaFold tools are broadly available for academic and non-commercial use. GPT-Rosalind starts as a limited research preview with safeguards against misuse.

With GPT-Rosalind, OpenAI is going after DeepMind’s turf in biology, offering a more flexible, conversational layer on top of specialised predictors like AlphaFold.