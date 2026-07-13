Meta has pulled out its highly controversial AI feature that sent the whole internet into a frenzy over privacy concerns. As part of the Muse Image feature list, Meta had allowed Instagram users to create AI images on anybody’s public posts without their consent, and opted everybody in by default. After the public uproar, Meta has now updated its blog post, confirming that the Muse Image feature for Instagram has been discontinued.

“Earlier this week, we announced that one way for people to generate images in Meta AI is by @-mentioning public Instagram accounts that they want to reference. Our intent was to provide a useful creative tool and to give people control over whether their public content could be referenced in this way. We’ve heard the feedback that this feature missed the mark, so it’s no longer available,” wrote Meta in its blog post.

The tool, which added a core capability of Meta’s newly unveiled “Muse Image” generator, had allowed users to create custom AI-generated images by simply tagging or @-mentioning any public Instagram account. Meta AI would then instantly scrape the public photos from that profile to use as visual reference material, allowing anyone to place real people into entirely simulated settings.

Contrary to what Meta expected, the feature received a lot of backlash from data privacy advocates, international regulatory bodies, and prominent Hollywood institutions.

Muse Image is Meta’s answer to Gemini Nano Banana

Announced on July 7 by Meta Superintelligence Labs – Meta’s premier AI division, Muse Image was hailed as the company’s most advanced media generation model to date. Unlike previous AI models that relied on external architectures, Muse Image is built entirely in-house. It features an agentic reasoning system called Muse Spark, which allows the AI to map out complex visual layouts, render perfectly spelt text, and perform precise, “steerable” edits like erasing photobombers or shifting weather patterns.

However, it was the integration with Instagram’s social features that Meta hoped would set it apart. The company suggested that users could use the @-mention tool to create personalised graphics, mock up collaborative concepts, or generate playful scenarios, like picturing a friend hiking Mount Kenya or dressed as a superhero, using their public grid photos as the blueprint.

Lack of consent created issues

While the feature seemed appealing, the way Meta implemented it raised concerns over data privacy. The feature was turned on by default for all public Instagram accounts belonging to users over the age of 18 worldwide. Furthermore, the system sent no notification to account owners when their images were being utilised as AI fodder by other users. If a user wanted to protect their privacy, they had to navigate deep into the app’s “Sharing and Reuse” settings to manually opt out, or switch their entire profile to private.

Within 24 hours of the release, creators and casual users alike expressed concerns over the lack of explicit consent, pointing out that the tool effectively democratised the creation of deepfakes and non-consensual digital clones. Privacy experts quickly warned that the tool opened a “privacy landmine,” leaving regular users vulnerable to targeted harassment, impersonation, and identity manipulation.

The pressure wasn’t just domestic, as government regulators also began to take a look into it. In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) announced it would formally review the tool under its existing legal framework, while data privacy experts in Canada raised concerns regarding the sudden, unannounced extraction of user data.

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Meta pulled the plug for now

Facing a public relations crisis that threatened to takeover its core social media platforms, Meta chose to pull the plug on the referencing feature rather than attempt to defend it. At a time when the company is facing legal trouble, along with allegations of the company’s privacy-invading smart glasses, the management found it best to remove the feature that adds another layer of complexity to its case.