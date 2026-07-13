The world of AI and technology doesn’t get its Monday blues, unlike us humans. Hence, after a weekend of seeing Elon Musk and Sam Altman waging a war of words on X, today’s headlines show the variety of updates happening in the world. We have TCS, India’s largest IT firm, building a massive defensive front against autonomous software agents, while Apple apparently now chooses to bypass consumer iterations to build a jaw-dropping enterprise mainframe.

Then there’s an update from the Indian authorities that wants to halt foreign AI deployments over national security concerns, and a brutal component shortage altering smartphone price tags overnight.

Hence, your gossip-loving human, who loves to talk on all things AI on weekends, now brings you all the major updates in consumer technology, industry and AI from today. As usual, no LLM chatbot was harmed in creating this write-up – just a human high on caffeine.

Get ready for your evening digest of our definitive daily breakdown of the top tech and AI news for July 13, 2026.

TCS bets on an 8,900-strong AI engineer army

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is making the biggest defensive move seen in the Indian IT sector since the dawn of agentic AI. CEO K Krithivasan announced today that TCS is actively converting up to 1.5% of its workforce into client-side, forward-deployed AI deployment specialists. With a massive global headcount of 593,798, that translates to a formidable army of roughly 5,900 to 8,900 engineers dedicated purely to building and embedding custom AI workflows directly inside enterprise stacks.

Apple M7 series chips to serve ‘servers’

Apple is reportedly done rolling out standard, incremental updates to its current chip lineup. The men and women at Cupertino are pivoting toward a highly specialised, AI-driven M7 generation of processors. Newly leaked hardware blueprints for the M7 Ultra-based server chip reveal that it will support up to 1.5TB of unified memory alongside drastically overhauled on-die Neural Processing Units (NPUs). Apple is designing these massive clusters to power advanced AI infrastructure for high-performance cloud servers, enterprise workflows, and elite desktops.

India’s MeitY halts deployment of OpenAI, Anthropic cybersecurity models

According to a report by ThePrint, a department under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has officially directed all central ministries to hold off on deploying OpenAI and Anthropic models for cybersecurity and operational infrastructure tasks. The directive landed after representatives from both US-based AI giants aggressively approached several government divisions with implementation proposals. The freeze focuses heavily on data sovereignty and dual-use risks. The department explicitly rejected a comprehensive, six-page proposal from the Ministry of Finance, which had requested clarity on deploying OpenAI’s upcoming GPT-5.5 architecture for automated vulnerability discovery and AI-assisted cyber defence.

Satya Nadella on the “Reverse Information Paradox”

In his latest post, Satya Nadella warns that enterprises risk “paying for intelligence twice” — first financially, and then by losing their unique institutional knowledge to foundation model providers through user prompts, agent traces, and error corrections. To protect this proprietary IP from leaking, Nadella urges companies to build a strict, private “trust boundary.” By decoupling their orchestration layer from single models and capturing their own continuous learning loops, organizations can successfully accumulate internal expertise, ensure vendor choice, and safely compound their long-term competitive value.

Anthropic extends free Claude Fable 5 access for subscribers

Anthropic quietly announced it is extending free access to its flagship Claude Fable 5 model for all paid workspace and premium subscribers until July 19. The extension gives subscribers an extra week to leverage its high-tier capabilities before the company shifts its premium access tiers.

Price hikes hit Samsung and OnePlus gadgets

In a highly unusual move, Samsung has rolled out a substantial price hike for the Galaxy M47 5G in India – a phone launched last week. OnePlus did the same too by bumping up the retail prices for both the OnePlus Pad Go 2 and the OnePlus Pad Lite across online and offline retail channels. Industry analysts hint that the soaring wholesale costs for high-density mobile RAM and storage modules are leaving manufacturers with zero margin to absorb. As a result, the prices are shooting up.

Google Pixel 11 Pro leak exposes ‘Glow’ interface

A new leak has exposed Google’s upcoming Pixel 11 Pro design changes ahead of its August 12 debut. Google is retiring the infrared temperature sensor for a Pixel Glow interface — a customizable RGB LED matrix around the camera module that signals notifications, battery, and Gemini task states. Renders reveal a new “Pine” green colourway with a gold aluminium frame. To oppose rising RAM costs, Google is cutting the 128GB base tier, as the Pro will now start at 256GB with 16GB of RAM, jumping prices to an entry point of Euro 1,199 (approximately Rs 1.3 lakh).

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Sony’s AI-backed LinkBuds Clip open-ear earphones launch in India

For music lovers, Sony India today officially launched its LinkBuds Clip true wireless open-ear earphones for Rs 18,990. Featuring an ergonomic, cuff-like fit that keeps ambient awareness clear, the buds pack 10mm drivers, an IPX4 splash rating, and up to 37 hours of total battery life. Sony says that double-tapping the device cycles through three unique listening modes, like Standard, Voice Boost, and Sound Leakage Reduction. Call quality relies on a dedicated bone conduction sensor and AI-driven background noise cancellation. The earbuds support Google Gemini.