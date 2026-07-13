Anthropic has extended access to Claude Fable 5 for paid subscribers until July 19 after facing backlash from its user base. In a quiet update to its support documentation, Anthropic is extending free access to Claude Fable 5 for paid subscribers until July 19, 2026, skipping the pay-per-use model for another week.

Originally slated to adopt a separate usage-credit paywall from July 7, Fable 5’s free tier was originally extended to July 12, and has now been pushed back once more. For Anthropic, however, the delay is said to be less of a marketing stunt and more of a tactical decision to buy more time for securing massive compute resources in a bid to keep its flagship model running smoothly.

Also, the free extension of access helps at a time when OpenAI is also promoting its GPT-5.6 Sol model as one that offers almost the same kind of performance as Fable 5 in many applications.

Anthropic extends access to Claude Fable 5

Anthropic subscribers, who are enrolled in Claude Pro, Max, Team, and premium Enterprise subscriptions, can continue to access Fable 5’s advanced reasoning capabilities at no extra cost for the limited period of time, i.e., July 19.

According to Anthropic’s updated support policy, paid users can use Fable 5 for up to 50 percent of their weekly subscription limits. The model draws directly from the same weekly usage pool as other Claude models and requires no manual activation. Users can simply select ‘Fable 5’ from the model picker.

We're extending Claude Fable 5 access on all paid plans, as well as keeping Claude Code’s weekly rate limits 50% higher, through July 19. — Claude (@claudeai) July 12, 2026

To sweeten the deal, Anthropic has also extended a 50 percent increase to weekly limits for Claude Code, all in a bid to keep its developer community happy until the new July 19 deadline.

However, there is a catch. Because Fable 5 is a massive, parameter-heavy model, it burns through weekly limits far faster than its peers (such as Sonnet). Once users cross that 50% weekly allowance threshold, they face a stark choice:

– Pay to play: Continue running Fable 5 by purchasing separate, usage-based credits.

– Step down: Switch to another Claude model and keep working within their remaining standard plan limits.

The Fable 5 promotional offer remains strictly limited. Free users, standard seats on seat-based Enterprise plans, usage-based Enterprise plans, and those utilising Claude via APIs are entirely excluded from the trial.

Fable 5 is currently accessible across Anthropic’s ecosystem, including Claude on the Web, Mobile, Desktop, Claude Design, Claude for Microsoft 365, Claude for Teams, and Claude Tag.

Why is Anthropic pushing back

While many have considered Anthropic’s extension of its Fable 5 trial offer as a marketing gimmick, the real reason is more of a compute constraint and the competition from OpenAI. Training and running frontier-class AI models like Fable 5 requires an immense amount of processing power, heavily reliant on specialised GPUs, which are in high demand, which both Anthropic and OpenAI are facing at the moment.

Whether Anthropic manages the compute constraints or fends off threats from OpenAI, Claude subscribers get another week of accessing the more capable Fable 5 model for their projects.