At the 30th-anniversary awards hosted by tech publication T3, the humble Apple iPod came into the limelight by nabbing the “Biggest Product in T3’s Lifetime,” beating out heavy hitters like the Nintendo Switch and the original iPhone – the device that many consider the tech that changed our world.

But why the iPod? Why not the iPhone, which did everything the iPod did, and combined the functionalities of a pocket internet explorer and a phone?

“The iPod was more than just a product, it was a revolution of the whole music industry. What started with 1,000 songs in your pocket introduced the world to iTunes and paying for digital music. Though ultimately, the iPhone made the iPod redundant, without the iPod the iPhone wouldn’t have existed,” wrote T3 Editor-in-Chief Mat Gallagher.

And that’s where it all matters – the iPod popularised the idea of a mobile gadget that could carry data around with ease.

“The iPod spawned an entire consumer tech playbook — building, aggregating, and monetising products around a single ecosystem,” says Prabhu Ram, VP of the Industry Research Group at CyberMedia Research (CMR), in a discussion with Financial Express Digital.

Highlighting the profound structural legacy of the device, he went on to say, “As the first consumer device to do this, the iPod brought together hardware, software, and content distribution into one commercial model. That architecture became the foundation Apple later extended into the iPhone and the App Store.”

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the iPod though. Even though Steve Jobs popularised the idea of a “1000 songs in your pocket”, he was opposed to the idea of Apple making the iPod happen.

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The origin story that almost didn’t happen

History books often paint Steve Jobs as the mastermind behind every iconic Apple device – including the iPod. However, it was Jobs who wasn’t in favour of the iPod in its early product planning stage.

In the early 2000s, hardware pioneer Tony Fadell envisioned a digital music player integrated with a seamless content delivery store. When Fadell initially tried pitching his concept to tech firms, he was repeatedly turned down.

Fadell then brought the idea to Apple as a contractor, and Steve Jobs was notoriously resistant. At the time, Apple was strictly a computer company finding its footing with the iMac. Jobs was highly sceptical about expanding into standalone consumer electronics, fearing that a portable hardware player would distract from their core business and stretch Apple’s limited engineering resources thin.

It took intense lobbying from hardware chief Jon Rubinstein and marketing guru Phil Schiller to turn the tide. They convinced Jobs that a portable MP3 player could serve as the ultimate “halo product” — a device so enticing it would draw consumers into the Mac ecosystem. Jobs finally relented, giving the team an incredibly tight, near-impossible deadline to bring the device to market before the 2001 holiday season.

When Jobs walked onto the stage in October 2001, pulling the original 5GB device from his jeans pocket and uttering the legendary phrase, “1,000 songs in your pocket,” the world changed. Despite early criticism of its high $399 price tag and initial Mac-only compatibility, the mechanical scroll wheel and distinct white earbuds quickly mutated from a luxury novelty into a global status symbol.

Evolution of the iPod: The prominent updates

As the years rolled on, Apple rapidly iterated on the iPod, aggressively cannibalising its own success to stay ahead of imitators. It killed Microsoft’s Zune and any other product that tried to take a dig at Apple’s iPod. The product line underwent several major evolutionary leaps that expanded its reach from audiophiles to casual fitness enthusiasts. Here are some of the most notable iPod upgrades that Apple made.

iPod Mini (2004): Swapping the heavy hard drive for a smaller Microdrive, the iPod Mini introduced the anodised aluminium casing and integrated the Click Wheel — combining the scroll buttons directly into the wheel interface. It became an instant fashion hit.

iPod Shuffle (2005): Stripping away the screen entirely, the thumb-sized Shuffle leaned heavily on the concept of random playback. It became the ultimate workout companion due to its lightweight design and clip-on form factor.

iPod Nano (2005): Replacing the popular iPod Mini overnight, the razor-thin Nano swapped traditional spinning hard drives for flash memory. It survived multiple redesigns, changing shapes from tall and skinny to short and fat.

iPod Touch (2007): Launched just months after the original iPhone, the Touch stripped away cellular capabilities of the iPhone but kept the revolutionary multi-touch glass screen and App Store access, effectively becoming an “iPhone without the phone.”

Why Apple retired the iPod

The simplest answer to that will be the iPhone. And the music streaming industry.

As smartphones grew smarter, the need for a standalone music player rapidly evaporated. Streaming services like Apple Music made local MP3 storage obsolete. One by one, Apple started phasing out the classic click-wheel variants.

The standard iPod Classic was discontinued in 2014, followed by the simultaneous retirements of the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle in 2017. That left the iPod Touch (7th Generation), released in 2019, as the lone torchbearer of the iPod moniker. Armed with an A10 Fusion chip from the iPhone 7, it catered mostly to kids and developers needing a cheap iOS testbed.

In May 2022, Apple formally pulled the curtain on the iPod line for good, stating that the “spirit of iPod lives on” across all their other devices.

“With “1000 songs in your pocket” advertising, iPod became one of Apple’s most successful consumer ecosystem strategies, with seamless integration of iTunes software. The sleek design, longevity, intuitive usability, and the iTunes ecosystem were the main factors that allowed Apple to elevate the iPod beyond just a portable music device,” Anshika Jain, Principal Analyst, Counterpoint Research, told Financial Express Digital.

“It essentially became a representative of the digital era and offered a unique user experience. The emphasis was on creating stickiness and positioning the device as a gateway to how we consume and organise media today, laying the foundation for portable entertainment and personalised experiences in the connected era,” she added.

The iPod is no longer around and Apple pushes its streaming service as a way to access music on all devices. However, that tiny music player started a revolution, setting the base for the iPhone and eventually changing the personal gadget category forever.

Long live the iPod. Or, at least, the spirit of it.