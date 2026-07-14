TCS and HCLTech entered FY27 with billions of dollars in new contracts and rapidly growing AI businesses, but their June 2026 quarter highlighted the gap between work won and revenue booked.

Tata Consultancy Services signed $9.5 billion in total contract value in Q1FY27, including an $800 million AI-led transformation deal, while its annualised AI services revenue crossed $2.6 billion. HCLTech recorded its highest-ever Q1 net-new bookings of $2.407 billion, with Advanced AI revenue rising 62.1% year-on-year in constant currency, and followed the quarter with a separate $1.14 billion mega deal in July 2026.

HCLTech vs TCS: The Q1 fineprint

The top line moved at a slower pace. TCS reported 0.4% sequential constant-currency growth in Q1FY27, while HCLTech posted a 0.5% decline. The latter also said its $1.14 billion contract would contribute negligibly to FY27 revenue, with steady-state revenue expected only from April 2027.

The first-quarter numbers put execution timelines at the centre of the FY27 performance test. TCS expected demand momentum to improve during Q2FY27 as previously won deals ramped up. HCLTech retained its FY27 organic revenue growth guidance despite beginning the year with a sequential constant-currency decline. At the same time, AI was creating new revenue while reducing the effort required for parts of existing technology work, bringing deal conversion, productivity and new business generation together in the same financial equation.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Revenue shows divergent trend

TCS reported revenue of Rs 72,275 crore in Q1FY27, up 2.2% from Rs 70,698 crore in Q4FY26. Dollar revenue stood at $7.624 billion, broadly unchanged from $7.621 billion in the preceding quarter. In constant currency, revenue increased 3.2% from Q1FY26.

HCL Technologies reported revenue of Rs 34,579 crore in Q1FY27, up 1.8% from Q4FY26 and 13.9% from Q1FY26. Dollar revenue stood at $3.650 billion, down 0.9% sequentially and up 3.0% year-on-year. Constant-currency revenue increased 2.6% from Q1FY26.

The difference in the opening quarter left the companies with different near-term growth requirements. TCS did not provide formal annual revenue guidance and looked to Q2FY27 for an improvement in demand momentum. HCLTech retained FY27 organic company revenue growth guidance of 1.0% to 4.0% in constant currency and Services revenue growth guidance of 1.5% to 4.5%.

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS, said during the Q1FY27 management discussion that the company expected demand momentum to improve during Q2FY27 as clients addressed technology requirements delayed amid geopolitical uncertainty. Previously won large deals were expected to contribute over subsequent quarters.

C. Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of HCLTech, said: “We recorded our highest ever Q1 net-new bookings of $2.4Bn and our Advanced AI business grew 10.6% QoQ and 62.1% YoY in constant currency terms. These demonstrate that enterprises are choosing us to lead their AI-led transformation. Combined with the operational efficiencies visible in margin expansion, this momentum gives us the confidence we’re positioned to keep outpacing the market over the medium term.”

JM Financial estimated that HCLTech needed about 1.5% compound quarterly growth over the remaining three quarters of FY27 to reach the midpoint of its Services guidance. That made the pace of growth from Q2FY27 onward an important measure of delivery against the company’s annual target.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Deal wins face a conversion test

TCS’s Q1FY27 order intake included the $800 million net-new AI-led transformation programme with SKF, its sixth mega deal over the previous five quarters. The company also announced a strategic engagement with ServiceNow and another large contract with a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 company.

Its last-12-month order book increased 1% year-on-year in Q1FY27. Management said clients continued to spend on cost optimisation, vendor consolidation and AI-led transformation.

HCLTech’s first-quarter bookings were spread across industries, geographies and service lines, including medtech, healthcare technology, automotive, telecommunications, semiconductor equipment, agriscience, cybersecurity and enterprise technology.

The July 2026 mega deal was excluded from the Q1FY27 booking figure. It covered an AI-led workplace transformation programme for a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company, with the transition scheduled to begin over the following months.

Krithivasan said TCS continued to see opportunities from vendor consolidation, cost optimisation and transformation programmes, with large contracts moving through their respective ramp-up schedules. The timing of those ramps would determine their contribution to quarterly revenue.

Vijayakumar said the latest HCLTech mega deal would make negligible contribution to FY27 because of the transition period and would reach steady-state revenue from April 2027.

The disclosed order metrics were not like-for-like. TCS reported quarterly TCV, while HCLTech disclosed net-new bookings. The financial impact therefore depended less on comparing the two absolute figures and more on the timing of project transitions, execution and billing.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: AI brings revenue and productivity pressure

TCS’s annualised AI services revenue increased 13.6% from the previous quarter in Q1FY27. HCLTech’s Advanced AI revenue stood at $171 million during the quarter, up 10.6% sequentially in constant currency.

The measures were reported on different bases. TCS disclosed an annualised run rate, while HCLTech reported quarterly Advanced AI revenue, preventing a direct comparison of absolute AI business size.

TCS said client discussions were moving from isolated AI programmes towards enterprise-wide work across IT operations, software engineering, business processes and platform modernisation. Management put AI-related productivity gains at about 10% to 15% and said clients were often awarding additional scope alongside those productivity commitments.

Krithivasan said client conversations were increasingly moving towards enterprise-wide AI-native transformation. TCS also maintained that system integrators would have a larger role as enterprises adopted multiple large and small language models and required support with technology selection, governance, integration and AI lifecycle management.

HCLTech described its business through AI-native, AI-amplified and AI-disrupted services. Management saw stronger growth in AI-native and AI-amplified work, while commoditised services faced greater automation and productivity pressure.

Its Q1FY27 Advanced AI wins included AI Force, Physical AI, AI Engineering, AI Factory programmes, AI data-centre infrastructure and AI-led application development. A global technology company expanded an AI Factory programme with HCLTech by more than $180 million for an AI data-centre buildout.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, said: “AI is accelerating the transformation of global enterprises and unlocking new growth vectors for HCLTech. With our differentiated portfolio, we continue to demonstrate our ability to help clients leverage technology to drive their business strategies. We also remain focused on upskilling our people in emerging technologies and are embedding AI across the organization.”

TCS continued investing in AI capabilities, platforms, partnerships and talent as it pursued additional work alongside productivity improvements. HCLTech’s strategy also extended into physical infrastructure, adding a capital requirement to its AI expansion.

The commercial outcome for both companies will depend on the balance between new AI work and the reduction in effort required for existing services.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Demand remains uneven by industry

TCS’s Q1FY27 performance varied materially across client industries. BFSI revenue increased 1.6% sequentially in constant currency and Technology & Services grew 1.7%. Communication & Media increased 0.3%.

Retail & CPG declined 4.0% sequentially in constant currency, Life Sciences & Healthcare fell 1.0%, Manufacturing declined 0.5% and Energy, Resources & Utilities fell 0.7%. Regional Markets & Others grew 4.0%.

HCLTech’s Q1FY27 Services mix showed a different distribution. Financial Services accounted for 22.1% of Services revenue and grew 5.3% year-on-year in constant currency. Manufacturing accounted for 18.7% and grew 3.7%, while Technology & Services, at 14.4% of the mix, grew 7.3%.

Life Sciences & Healthcare grew 0.4% year-on-year in constant currency. Telecommunications, Media, Publishing & Entertainment declined 10.9%, while Retail & CPG grew 10.1% and Public Services increased 12.0%.

The periods differed, with TCS’s cited movements measured sequentially and HCLTech’s measured year-on-year.

Krithivasan said BFSI was expected to maintain its growth trajectory, while Technology & Services continued to show momentum. Manufacturing remained affected by tariff uncertainty, recalibration in electric-vehicle spending and supply-chain pressures. Consumer-facing businesses remained weaker, with pressure in airlines and discretionary retail.

HCLTech management said enterprise spending conditions had not materially improved from March 2026. Financial Services, Technology & Services, Retail & CPG and Public Services provided support, while telecommunications and parts of healthcare remained weaker.

The sector data showed pockets of growth rather than a uniform recovery in technology spending. The companies’ different client and industry mixes continued to influence quarterly growth.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Margin outlook

TCS’s EBIT margin declined to 24.0% in Q1FY27 from 25.3% in Q4FY26, a sequential reduction of about 130 basis points. Compared with Q1FY26, the margin declined by about 50 basis points.

The annual wage revision reduced the Q1FY27 margin by about 170 basis points. Operational efficiencies and favourable currency movement provided about 40 basis points of relief.

HCLTech’s reported EBIT margin increased to 16.9% in Q1FY27 from 16.5% in Q4FY26 and 16.3% in Q1FY26. Restructuring costs declined to 62 basis points in Q1FY27 from 122 basis points in Q4FY26.

Excluding restructuring costs, HCLTech’s EBIT margin stood at 17.5% in Q1FY27, compared with 17.7% in Q4FY26. Lower restructuring expenses added about 70 basis points sequentially, lower provisions for doubtful debts added about 20 basis points and favourable foreign exchange contributed about 60 basis points. Seasonal productivity commitments and lower Engineering & R&D revenue had a negative impact of about 110 basis points.

TCS management expected profitability to improve through FY27 with productivity, employee pyramid optimisation, automation and cost management. The company aimed to exit FY27 with an EBIT margin above 25.0%.

HCLTech Chief Financial Officer Shiv Walia said: “HCLTech delivered a steady Q1 FY27 performance, with revenue growth of 13.9% YoY, EBIT growth of 18.0% YoY and Net Income growth of 20.3% YoY. Excluding the impact of restructuring costs, EBIT margin and Net Income margin stood at 17.5% and 13.8%, respectively. Our cash generation continues to be robust, with OCF/NI at 111%, reflecting the strength and resilience of our business model. We remain focused on further improving capital efficiency and are pleased to report LTM ROIC of 40.7% for the company, up 257 bps YoY, and 47.8% for the Services business, up 260 bps YoY.”

HCLTech retained FY27 EBIT margin guidance of 17.5% to 18.5%, including the expected impact of restructuring costs. The remaining quarters will test TCS’s planned recovery from the Q1 wage impact and HCLTech’s ability to stay within its annual range while revenue growth accelerates.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Workforce strategies diverge

TCS increased headcount by 1.6% sequentially during Q1FY27, although its workforce remained 3.1% below Q1FY26. The company onboarded about 14,000 freshers during the quarter.

More than 50% of its lateral hires already had next-generation capabilities, according to management commentary, as the company continued recruiting AI-native talent from leading campuses.

HCLTech reduced total headcount to 223,889 at June 30, 2026 from 227,181 at March 31, 2026, a net reduction of 3,292 employees. It added 1,056 freshers in Q1FY27, compared with 1,712 in Q4FY26.

The attrition increased to 12.7% at June 30, 2026 from 12.5% at March 31, 2026, but remained below 12.8% at June 30, 2025. Annualised revenue per employee increased to $65,500 at June 30, 2026 from $65,100 at March 31, 2026 and $63,400 at June 30, 2025.

TCS management said the company continued recruiting AI-native talent and retraining its existing workforce as client requirements changed. It also rejected the assumption that AI would necessarily lead to an overall decline in white-collar employment, arguing that technology adoption would create additional categories of work.

HCLTech’s lower employee count coincided with higher annualised revenue per employee, while the company continued fresher hiring and investment in emerging technology skills.

The two workforce patterns will be measured against subsequent revenue growth, productivity and the staffing requirements of new deal ramps.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Dividends hold as AI spending rises

TCS and HCLTech each declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for Q1FY27.

HCLTech reported free cash flow equal to 99% of net income on a last-12-month basis. Its last-12-month return on invested capital stood at 40.7%, up 257 basis points from the corresponding year-ago period, while Services ROIC stood at 47.8%, up 260 basis points year-on-year.

TCS reported operating cash flow to EBITDA of 67% for Q1FY27 and 73% for the last 12 months. The companies used different cash-conversion measures, preventing a direct comparison of the ratios.

TCS continued spending on AI, platforms, partner ecosystems, domain solutions, go-to-market capacity and talent while maintaining the quarterly payout.

HCLTech planned strategic investment of up to Rs 3,500 crore, or Rs 0.035 lakh crore, in AI data centres, with a long-term vision of scaling capacity to 50 MW. The company was also integrating acquisitions as it expanded its technology portfolio.

The identical Q1FY27 dividend per share therefore came alongside different investment programmes. TCS’s spending was spread across talent, technology, platforms and sales capabilities, while HCLTech also planned physical AI infrastructure.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Guidance sets different FY27 tests

HCLTech’s annual guidance excluded acquisitions, including Jaspersoft. JM Financial expected Jaspersoft to contribute about $10 million to $15 million of quarterly revenue from July 2026.

Management chose to monitor demand and execution during Q2FY27 before considering any revision to its annual expectations and kept the overall revenue guidance for FY27 unchanged at 1-4%.

TCS expected most verticals apart from Retail & CPG to perform better as FY27 progressed. Management saw continued momentum in BFSI and Technology & Services and potential improvement in Manufacturing and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

Krithivasan said TCS expected better demand momentum during Q2FY27 as client decision-making improved and existing contracts ramped up.

HCLTech’s Vijayakumar retained HCLTech’s FY27 revenue and margin expectations after the first quarter and chose to wait for further evidence on demand before considering a change.

The companies entered the rest of FY27 with different disclosed milestones. HCLTech had an annual revenue range to deliver after a negative sequential start, while TCS had set expectations for an improvement in demand momentum and profitability through the year.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Brokerages split on the two stocks

JM Financial maintained an ‘Add’ rating on TCS with a 12-month target price of Rs 2,205. The brokerage kept the target unchanged and valued the company at 14 times March 2028 estimated earnings per share.

It said TCS’Q1FY27 revenue and margin performance was broadly in line with expectations. Constant-currency revenue growth of 0.4% came above its 0.2% estimate, while the 24.0% EBIT margin was close to expectations. The brokerage also cited the 1% year-on-year increase in the last-12-month order book and management’s expectation of improved demand momentum during Q2FY27.

JM Financial remained watchful about the timing of demand recovery and execution, with Retail & CPG remaining weak and parts of manufacturing facing uncertainty.

Kotak Securities had entered the Q1FY27 results period expecting a difficult operating quarter for large IT companies. It forecast broadly flat TCS revenue, citing macroeconomic pressure, productivity pass-through in renewed mega deals and rising client expectations for AI-led cost reductions. It also identified pricing, AI-related revenue effects, global capability centres and growth investments as important areas to track.

For HCLTech, JM Financial maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating and raised its 12-month target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,020. The brokerage increased its target valuation multiple to 15 times from 14 times, citing the company’s healthy order book.

JM Financial said HCLTech’s valuation already captured much of the operating strength. It noted that HCLTech traded at 16 times FY28 consensus earnings per share, a 17% premium to Infosys despite what the brokerage viewed as a similar organic growth profile.

Kotak Securities had expected HCLTech’s Q1FY27 Services revenue to decline sequentially because of seasonality and account ramp-downs, while forecasting TCV of $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion. Actual net-new bookings came within that range.

The brokerage had also identified the mix between AI-amplified, AI-native and AI-disrupted services, pricing pressure in the core business and margin protection as areas to assess.

The brokerage positions differed despite strong deal activity at both companies. JM Financial retained ‘Add’ on TCS and ‘Reduce’ on HCLTech, even as it raised the latter’s target price.

HCLTech vs TCS Q1FY27: Execution now moves to the fore

TCS entered Q2FY27 with positive sequential constant-currency growth and management expecting an improvement in demand. HCLTech entered the quarter with record first-quarter bookings but needed a stronger revenue run rate over the remaining nine months to deliver its FY27 growth range.

The companies also faced a common AI equation. New AI work was growing rapidly, while productivity gains and automation were changing the effort required for existing services. The financial benefit depended on how much additional business clients awarded and how quickly new programmes moved into delivery.

Their workforce choices differed as well. TCS added employees and maintained a large fresher intake, while HCLTech reduced net headcount and increased revenue per employee. Those approaches will be tested by the staffing needs of large contracts and the productivity delivered through automation.

The next set of quarterly results will show how quickly that business reaches revenue and how much of the growth is retained after productivity commitments, wage costs and continued investment in AI capabilities.

Disclaimer: The brokerage ratings, target prices, and stock analyses mentioned in this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer, solicitation, or personal investment advice. Equity market investments are subject to market risks, and past corporate performance is not indicative of future returns. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.