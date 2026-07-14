To make travel easier for devotees attending the Rath Yatra 2026 at Jagannath Dham, East Coast Railway has announced special trains on demand between Shalimar and Puri, and Badampahar and Puri.

These special services will provide additional travel options for passengers visiting Puri during the festival and help manage the expected rush of devotees.

The trains will operate on selected dates and stop at key stations along their routes, making travel more convenient for passengers.

You can check the train timings, schedules, and routes below to plan your journey for Rath Yatra 2026.

Shalimar-Puri Special Train: Schedule, Timings, and Route

The special train between Shalimar (West Bengal) and Puri (Train No. 08565) will operate on July 15, 2026, and July 23, 2026. In the return direction, the Puri-Shalimar special train will run on July 17, 2026, and July 25, 2026.

Train No. 08565 will depart from Shalimar at 6:00 PM and reach Puri at 6:00 AM the following day. The return service from Puri will depart at 12:30 AM and arrive at Shalimar at 1:30 PM.

The train will stop at several important stations, including Santragachi, Kharagpur, Jaleswar, Rupsa Junction, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road. Additional stoppages include Mecheda, Belda, Dantan, and Basta.

Badampahar-Puri Special Train: Schedule, Timings, and Route

East Coast Railway has also introduced special train services between Badampahar (Odisha) and Puri to provide additional travel options for devotees from the region.

The Badampahar-Puri special train (Train No. 08569) will run on July 15, 2026, and July 23, 2026, while the return service from Puri to Badampahar (Train No. 08570) will operate on July 17 and July 25, 2026.

Train No. 08569 will depart from Badampahar at 9:00 AM and reach Puri at 10:04 PM on the same day. The return train from Puri will leave at 12:45 AM and arrive at Badampahar at 1:45 PM.

The train will cover major stations such as Rairangpur, Tatanagar, Sini, Rajkharsawan, Chaibasa, Kendujhar, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, and Puri. Additional stoppages include Kuldiha, Haludpukur, Gamaharpur, Pandrasali, and Jakhapura, stations in the Singhbhum region, as well as Sakhi Gopal.