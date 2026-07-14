Prashant Kishor declared assets worth more than Rs 96 crore as he filed a poll nomination from Bihar on Monday.

Kishor declared a total income of Rs 58,45,430 as per income tax returns in FY25 after making a Rs 10 crore donation to his party. The affidavit also outlined their combined wealth spanning fixed deposits, mutual funds, bonds, a dismantled rice mill and 475 grams of gold. The former poll analyst also declared loans and liabilities worth Rs 5.77 crore, while his wife declared Rs 55.38 lakh in liabilities.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder is set to make his electoral debut from the Bankipur assembly seat on July 30 — projecting the election as a “referendum” on the NDA government in Bihar. Bypolls had been necessitated after BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was elevated to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year.

Kishor and his wife’s total assets near Rs 200 crore

According to affidavit data, Kishor owns movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 73.87 crore. His wife owns assets worth Rs 101.93 crore — including movable assets worth Rs 89.51 crore.

His personal wealth also included more than Rs 7.36 crore in bank fixed deposits and market investments. The poll strategist-turned-politician added that he had Rs 65,570 cash on hand while his wife had Rs 1,95,200.

The couple also declared a significant amount of gold and silver, including a gold and emerald ring worth Rs 1,35,000. His wife also declared 475 grams of gold with approximately Rs. 64,12,500 and 200 grams of silver worth Rs 46,000.

Immovable assets worth nearly Rs 74 crore

The affidavit also revealed details of his immovable property worth Rs 73.87 crore. His wife Dr Jahanvi Das reportedly holds immovable assets worth Rs 12.42 crore. This list included ownership of a dismantled rice mill in the Rohtas area of Bihar that was spread over more than three acres — currently valued at Rs 9,75,00,000.,

Kishor also declared complete ownership of five residential properties in Patna, New Delhi and Ghaziabad worth Rs 56.55 crore. The affidavit also listed his 50% share in an undividable flat and one-tenth shares in ancestral property — all totalling up to Rs Rs 73.87 crore.

Ownership of private firm

Kishor also declared a 100% controlling stake in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited valued at Rs 95.26 crore. A PTI report added that the private firm had provided donations worth Rs 85 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party and Rs 50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation in 2024-25. He is not officially involved in its management, and the current board of directors comprises Nandini Das and Bharat Chandra Das.

According to its Tracxn profile, the private company is classified under insurance and pension funding by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company reportedly generated “between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore in revenue” for FY25. The global market intelligence platform also said that the revenue of Vedhas Ventures “has a compounded annual growth rate of 117% in the last 1 year”.

When Kishor revealed Rs 241 crore earnings through consultancy work

The details come months after Kishor revealed during a press conference that he had earned Rs 241 crore through consultancy services within a span of three years ending in 2025. He added that Rs 30.95 crore was paid as GST and Rs 20 crore as income tax from this amount. Kishor had raised serious charges against two senior NDA ministers in Bihar — including accusations of corruption and extortion. He provided his own financial details to make a counterpoint.

“I am not a thief. I have earned Rs 241 crore through legitimate consultancy work over three years. Every rupee is accounted for, with all taxes duly paid…I donated Rs 98.75 crore from my personal account to Jan Suraaj,” Indian Express quoted Kishor as saying in September 2025.

Jan Suraaj vs BJP?

The IPAC founder, who had floated his party a couple of years ago, reached the collectorate in a huge procession that began at the crowded Dak Bungalow crossing, about a kilometre away. He was accompanied by his wife Jahnavi Das, a medical practitioner from Assam, who typically shuns the limelight.

Kishor has projected the July 30 bypoll as a “referendum” on the NDA government in Bihar — insisting that his imminent victory would also force Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to step down.

“This is not just my naamankan (nomination) but a call for a political change in Bihar where people with criminal records must give up their chair,” PTI quoted him as saying soon after filing the papers.

The bypoll to the seat will be held on July 30. The counting of votes is scheduled for August 3.

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Kishor will be facing off against Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Neeraj Kumar Sinha after Abhishek Kumar “Bunty” withdrew from the contest at the eleventh hour. The 32-year-old was roped in hurriedly after Kumar withdrew his already-submitted nomination papers citing “family reasons”. He was accompanied by top BJP leaders as he submitted the nomination mere minutes before the process came to a close.