Recognised by the Government of India and famously greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Aiyyo,” Shraddha Jain (better known as AiyyoShraddha) has officially become the highest-paid female comedy creator in the country. Based in Bengaluru, her journey from a faceless radio jockey to a live performer and digital powerhouse is a masterclass in modern stardom.

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram, Shraddha commands an impressive social media presence. According to a Storyboard18 report, her seamless blending of humor and advertising makes her one of the highest-paid digital creators in India. She reportedly charges close to Rs 7 lakh for a single static Instagram post, while a brand-integrated promotional reel—typically lasting between 40 seconds and a minute and featuring the multiple characters she is known for—can fetch as much as Rs 20 lakh. Her ability to weave advertising seamlessly into humorous, relatable storytelling has made her a sought-after collaborator for leading brands.

From Engineer to RJ to Comic – Who is Aiyyo Shraddha?

In a 2025 interview with the Indian Express, Shraddha reflected on her roots:

“I just wanted to make my father chuckle and laugh. Before I knew it, the videos in my native Tulu language had traveled six times around the earth. I discovered my humor when I saw people enjoying listening to me, not just politely nodding—especially when those videos started flying across WhatsApp and inboxes abroad.”

Transitioning from the faceless medium of radio to live stage performances, the Bengaluru-based creator had to dynamically adapt her format into a multi-sensory experience. While she admits it took time, she successfully made the leap.

Over the years, Jain has built an impressive portfolio of partnerships spanning finance, food and beverages, lifestyle, technology, and consumer services. Rather than relying on conventional endorsements, she incorporates brands into her signature sketch format, allowing promotional content to feel organic and entertaining. This distinctive approach has led to collaborations with major names such as Ajio, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Allianz, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank, and enterprise software company Workday, among several others.

Her growing influence has also been recognised at the national level. One of the biggest milestones in her career came when she won the Best Creative Award (Female) in the comedy category at the National Creators Awards. The honour was presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant moment in her journey from creating relatable social media sketches to becoming one of India’s most celebrated digital comedians. Today, Jain continues to redefine influencer marketing by proving that authenticity, humour, and strong storytelling can be just as valuable as celebrity endorsements.