This week, the second edition of the Oberoi Concours d’Elegance concluded at the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. From the iconic BMW 507 Roadster of the 1950s to the modern-electric Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre, the event was a display of not just machines, but also of history, and was a lesson in luxury hospitality.

With a jury led by Sandra Button of Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance – considered the most prestigious car show in the world, held in California – and featuring former racing legends like Sir Jackie Stewart, the event underscored a growing trend: India’s palatial hotels are becoming the patrons of vintage motoring.

But why are some hotels – especially the large properties of Oberoi, Taj, Leela, ITC – investing in cars and bikes? For example, Taj Lands End in Mumbai hosted the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally in November 2025 (it had the 1929 Nurburg model). Before that, the Leela 21 Gun Salute rally was held at the Leela Ambience Gurugram; and prior to that the Heritage Motoring Club of India did a classic car and bike ride from ITC Maurya to ITC Grand Bharat, featuring rare cars like a 1927 Marmon, 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom 1, and 1930 Studebaker.

An ITC Hotels spokesperson previously told FE that such events are a win-win for both organisers and the hotel. “Vintage car rallies have top-of-the-mind recall,” he said. “By hosting such events, hotels ensure they stay at the forefront of their patrons’ minds. They see our hospitality in a unique setting, and that spreads through word of mouth.”

Do business hotels host such rallies?

Business-travel-focused hotel chains such as JW Marriott, Hilton, and Grand Hyatt also host car rallies, but the vibe is different. For example, Grand Hyatt Mumbai hosted the Modern Classic Rally 2026 last month, which featured Ratan Tata’s car collection, and some other modern classic cars from the 1970s to 1990s.

Vintage rallies are usually held against the backdrop of 19th-century hotel designs – which the large and heritage properties of Oberoi, Taj, Leela, or ITC can offer, and where a 1930 Rolls-Royce would complement the hotels arches, cobblestones, and royal history – but modern business hotels usually have a glass-and-steel façade, which may look visually inconsistent behind a century-old car.

Investment in such rallies

A travel expert told FE that while business hotels cater to corporate travellers whose bills are footed by companies, palatial hotels attract ‘old money’ and global collectors. “For such properties, a vintage car rally is the perfect fit,” he said, adding that these rallies seem lavish, but for the hotel, the investment is relatively modest. “The cost is essentially food, drinks, staff, and an area inside these large properties. In return, the visibility and association with high-net-worth individuals are massive. They also find a lot of sponsors, and so the cost is shared.”

Oberoi, BMW, and Rolls-Royce

BMW Group India, for instance, partnered the Oberoi Concours d’Elegance for the second year, showcasing the 1950s glamour of the 507 Roadster alongside the Concept Speedtop. Rolls-Royce used the event to showcase the Black Badge Spectre – its first ultra-luxury electric super coupé.

For these brands, the hotel provides a bespoke environment that a showroom cannot replicate. Irene Nikkein, regional director Asia-Pacific for Rolls-Royce, noted that India is the carmaker’s highest-growth market in the region, with clients who have a “deep-seated appreciation for heritage.”

Hardeep Singh Brar, president & CEO, BMW Group India, added that such events celebrate the link between automotive heritage and the future. “The 507 reflects the glamour of the 1950s, the 3.0 CSL captures the racing spirit of the 1970s, and the Concept Speedtop offers a look at the luxury to come,” he said.

Automotive historian Manvendra Singh, curator, the Oberoi Concours d’Elegance, added that India remains a remarkable repository of automotive history, and such events provide a platform to present these automobiles as cultural artefacts shaped by patrons, craftsmen, and time.