A dependable power bank has become as essential as a smartphone itself. Between video streaming, navigation, gaming and always-on connectivity, most phones struggle to last an entire day, making a portable charger a useful companion. Urbn’s 10,000mAh Slate MagTag is designed with that everyday need in mind, offering a compact battery pack that keeps charging simple rather than loading it with unnecessary frills.

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The first thing you notice is its build quality. The metallic finish gives the power bank a premium look and feel, while its compact form factor makes it easy to slip into a backpack, handbag or even a jacket pocket. Despite housing a 10,000mAh battery, it never feels bulky enough to become a burden during daily commutes or travel.

Its biggest convenience is magnetic wireless charging. Compatible smartphones snap securely onto the back of the power bank and begin charging without the need to plug in a cable. The magnetic grip is reassuringly firm, allowing the phone to stay attached even while being used. Those who prefer wired charging, or need to top up devices that don’t support wireless charging, can use the USB-C port, which also supports fast charging.

A thoughtful addition is the LED battery display on the front. Instead of relying on a row of blinking indicator lights, it shows the remaining battery percentage at a glance, making it much easier to judge when it’s time to recharge the power bank.

The Slate MagTag is equally comfortable charging smaller devices such as wireless earbuds and smartwatches, making it a handy option for users who carry multiple gadgets. That versatility, combined with its compact design, means it fits naturally into everyday routines, whether you’re heading to work, travelling or simply spending long hours away from a power outlet.

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The market for magnetic power banks has become increasingly competitive, with options from brands such as Anker, Ambrane and Xiaomi. Urbn’s offering doesn’t try to outdo them with flashy features. Instead, it focuses on getting the basics right – solid build quality, dependable charging and everyday portability. For anyone looking for a compact, easy-to-carry power bank that supports both magnetic wireless and wired charging, the Slate MagTag makes a practical choice.

Key features

10000mAh capacity

15W Qi2 wireless charging

20W USB-C fast wired charging

LED display

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499