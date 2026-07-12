A decade ago, buying swimwear in India was a utilitarian exercise. You packed one swimsuit for an annual Goa trip or a hotel pool, often layering it with shorts or a T-shirt. Today, that same purchase is as much about fashion as function. Coordinated bikinis, sarongs, swim skirts and resort co-ords are finding space in holiday wardrobes, while consumers are treating beachwear as an extension of personal style.

The numbers reflect the shift as India’s swimwear and beachwear market, valued at around $965.98 million, is expected to nearly double to $1.76 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.93%, according to Deep Market Insights. Women account for nearly 65% of the market, but the category is also seeing rapid growth among children and fitness enthusiasts.

“Swimwear had always been a necessity in India for sports and recreational purposes, making it a seasonal and niche category,” says Angana Shah, founder of TFW, a women’s lifestyle and beachwear brand. “Today, we are seeing it evolve from being a purely functional purchase to becoming a year-round fashion category.”

Rather than buying a swimsuit only for swimming, consumers are investing in pieces that work across occasions. “They are investing in versatile pieces that transition from a beach club to lunch with a sarong, shirt or skort. Social media has exposed consumers to global fashion trends in real time, and there is a growing desire to build curated holiday wardrobes,” Shah says.

That evolution has expanded the market beyond global sports brands like Speedo and Decathlon. International fashion retailers including H&M and Marks & Spencer now offer extensive swimwear collections, while homegrown D2C brands such as TFW, Woman Like U, Covera and Papaaya Swimwear are positioning swimwear as lifestyle fashion rather than athletic apparel.

Shift from Holiday Luxury

But the category’s growth is no longer driven only by vacations. Hans Peter Jensen, sports director at Decathlon India, says the pandemic fundamentally changed how Indians view swimming. “There has been a huge shift in consumer mindset since Covid. Two factors have fuelled the growth of swimwear in India: wellness and travel.”

Swimming is increasingly being adopted as a low-impact fitness activity alongside running and cycling. Better access to residential society pools, professional coaching and government-backed initiatives have encouraged more Indians to learn swimming.

Travel and leisure currently account for around 60% of swimwear demand, while fitness contributes the remaining 40%. But the fitness segment has grown significantly over the past decade. “In 2016, the split was around 85:15. Today it has reached 60:40,” Jensen says.

With growing awareness around water safety and schools introducing swimming lessons, the junior swimwear segment is expanding faster than adult categories. According to Decathlon, junior swimwear is growing at 9%, compared with 6% for men’s swimwear.

Functional features have also become selling points. Consumers increasingly seek chlorine-resistant fabrics, UPF 50+ protection and technical swimwear instead of using regular cotton clothing in pools.

“Pools have also made it mandatory to wear a swimsuit and a cap before entering, which has further boosted the category,” Jensen adds.

Another defining change is geography as the apparel is no longer confined to India’s metros. While Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad continue to dominate sales, growth is faster in smaller cities. According to Decathlon, Tier-I cities are growing at around 7%, compared with 12% in Tier-II cities and 9% in Tier-III markets.

As gated communities increasingly build swimming pools and learn-to-swim programmes expand, swimming is becoming a regular recreational activity rather than an annual holiday indulgence.

“70% of future market growth will be driven by new or improved swimming infrastructure,” Jensen says.

Small Towns

Without dedicated sports retailers in many smaller towns, consumers are discovering swimwear through online marketplaces. Amazon India says the category has recorded three-fold year-on-year growth this year. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad are among the strongest markets, while demand is concentrated in the Rs 300-Rs 1,000 price band.

TFW, meanwhile, says demand is broadening beyond metros. “Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru remain strong markets, but we are seeing encouraging growth from Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Hyderabad and Chandigarh,” Shah says.

For years, many Indian consumers viewed swimwear with hesitation, often preferring conservative silhouettes or additional layers. That is beginning to change. While one-piece swimsuits remain the largest-selling category, bikinis are steadily entering the mainstream. Consumers are increasingly shopping for coordinated resort wardrobes instead of standalone swimsuits.

Brands are responding with inclusive sizing, high-waisted silhouettes, swim skirts, cover-ups and body-positive campaigns that prioritise confidence over perfection. “One of the biggest responsibilities for brands today is helping women feel confident rather than aspirational,” says Shah. “Swimwear is deeply personal. Thoughtful design, inclusive sizing and flattering silhouettes are essential.”

Sustainability is also entering the conversation, with brands experimenting with recycled fabrics such as ECONYL to appeal to environmentally conscious shoppers.

Instead of peaking only during summer vacations, brands are witnessing multiple sales spikes during festive holidays, destination weddings and long weekends. “Customers rarely purchase a single swimwear piece anymore,” Shah says. “The average basket now includes coordinated cover-ups and skorts, showing that consumers are buying complete holiday wardrobes.”