France have received a timely boost ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Spain, with head coach Didier Deschamps confirming that captain Kylian Mbappe is fully fit despite concerns over an ankle injury picked up in the quarter-finals.

Mbappe had limped off in the 77th minute of France’s 2-0 victory over Morocco after appearing to twist his ankle, raising questions about his availability for one of the tournament’s biggest matches. However, Deschamps dismissed any doubts on Monday.

“He is 100 per cent,” the France coach told reporters ahead of the semi-final. “He feels good.”

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Separate training sparks concern

The Real Madrid forward trained away from the main group during the portion of Monday’s session open to the media, prompting speculation that he was still struggling with discomfort.

French broadcaster RMC Sport reported that Mbappe continued to experience some pain but Deschamps played down the significance of the modified training routine.

“He has the right, like others, to spend a little less time on certain drills,” the coach said, insisting the decision was part of workload management rather than a fresh injury setback.

Mbappe himself had sought to calm fears immediately after the Morocco match, describing the issue as a “minor ankle injury” and insisting he was “completely fine.”

France also hopeful over Tchouameni

Deschamps also provided a positive update on midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has missed France’s last two matches through injury.

The coach said the Real Madrid midfielder is now available for selection, although he stopped short of declaring him completely recovered.

Tchouameni had been named on the bench against Morocco but was not risked.

Golden Boot race intensifies

Mbappe heads into the semi-final level with Lionel Messi at the top of the World Cup Golden Boot standings, with both players scoring eight goals.

The France captain currently holds the advantage after registering three assists compared to Messi’s two, making him the leading contender if both players finish level on goals.

The 27-year-old has scored in five of France’s six matches so far, failing to find the net only against Norway in the group stage.

Focus shifts back to football

Monday’s media day also saw questions over recent racist remarks directed at members of the French squad by public figures in Europe and South America.

France midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery chose to focus on football instead.

“This French team has players from different backgrounds and origins. We are a united group, and that’s all that matters,” he said.

Spain winger Lamine Yamal echoed those sentiments, saying football should be “a force for integration” rather than division ahead of Tuesday’s heavyweight semi-final.

With Mbappe declared fit and France close to full strength, the defending finalists head into what many are calling the biggest match of the tournament so far against a Spain side chasing another World Cup final appearance.