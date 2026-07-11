A hump behind your neck can be an eyesore. But what are the reasons for a humped neck? Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, says: “A humped neck can develop due to a combination of lifestyle and medical factors. One of the most common causes today is poor posture, particularly from spending long hours looking down at phones, laptops, or desks, which places continuous strain on the neck and upper back.

It can also occur due to age-related wear and tear of the spine, osteoporosis, obesity, or certain hormonal conditions that lead to fat accumulation at the back of the neck. In some cases, underlying spinal disorders may also contribute, so a medical evaluation is important if the hump develops suddenly, progresses rapidly, or is associated with pain.”

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Can it be completely eliminated with exercise or is it permanent?

It depends on what is causing the hump. If it is mainly due to poor posture and muscle imbalance, regular posture correction exercises, physiotherapy, and strengthening of the neck and upper back muscles can lead to significant improvement over time. However, if the hump is caused by structural changes in the spine, osteoporosis, or other medical conditions, exercise alone may not completely reverse it. Early intervention is important, as addressing the problem before permanent changes occur often leads to better results.

Can a humped neck lead to issues like pain or neck stress?

Yes. A humped neck changes the normal alignment of the spine, which can increase stress on the muscles, ligaments, and joints of the neck and upper back. This may result in persistent neck pain, shoulder stiffness, headaches, muscle fatigue, and reduced flexibility. In some cases, the abnormal posture may also contribute to nerve irritation, leading to pain or tingling in the arms. Treating the underlying cause and improving posture can help reduce these symptoms.

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Are women more prone to a humped neck than men?

Women, especially after menopause, may be at a higher risk because osteoporosis is more common in this group and can cause changes in the shape of the spine over time. Hormonal changes and reduced bone density can also increase the likelihood of developing a humped posture. However, posture-related humped neck is becoming increasingly common in both men and women due to sedentary lifestyles, prolonged screen use, and poor workplace ergonomics. Maintaining good posture, staying physically active, and addressing symptoms early can help lower the risk.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.