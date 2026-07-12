Lucky

Apple TV

Releases: July 15

Based on Marissa Stapley’s bestselling novel, Lucky is a seven-episode crime thriller led by Anya Taylor-Joy. She plays Lucky, a gifted con artist who has left her criminal past behind — until a disastrous multimillion-dollar heist forces her back into the underworld. Hunted by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, she must rely on her instincts to stay alive while searching for a way out. Created by Jonathan Tropper and produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, the limited series also stars Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant and Drew Starkey, blending suspense, action and emotional stakes. Lucky will release its first two episodes on July 15, and new episodes will drop every Wednesday until August 19.

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The Hawk

Netflix

Releases: July 16

Will Ferrell tees up a sports comedy with The Hawk, a series centred on Lonnie ‘The Hawk’ Hawkins, a former PGA champion and 2004 world No. 1 chasing one last shot at glory. Refusing to accept that his best days are behind him, Lonnie embarks on a final quest to complete golf’s elusive career Grand Slam. His comeback, however, throws his estranged ex-wife, fiercely competitive son and new caddie into the middle of the chaos. Co-created by Will Ferrell, Harper Steele and Chris Henchy, the series blends underdog ambition, family drama and Ferrell’s signature brand of humour. The star-studded cast includes Molly Shannon and Jimmy Tatro as well.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland

JioHotstar

Releases: July 16

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, the latest installment in the fantasy teen series, reunites Red and Chloe for another high-stakes adventure. They face the time-travel consequences of changing the past. This creates a new villain: Maddox Hatter, determined to control time itself. As he kidnaps the Queen of Hearts and plots to seize control of Wonderland, Red and Chloe join forces with a new generation of allies. Packed with magic, time-travel twists and colourful spectacle, the film expands the Descendants universe with fresh characters and bigger stakes.

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The Odyssey

Theatres

Releases: July 17

Christopher Nolan’s 13th feature, The Odyssey, brings Homer’s timeless epic to the big screen on an unprecedented scale. The fantasy action drama follows Greek king Odysseus on his perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War, where he battles treacherous seas, mythical creatures and the consequences of his own choices. As his wife, Penelope and son, Telemachus await his return, the film explores themes of resilience, destiny and the enduring pull of home. Shot using cutting-edge IMAX technology and boasting a star-studded ensemble, The Odyssey promises to be one of the year’s most ambitious cinematic spectacles.

Heartstopper Forever

Netflix

Releases: July 17

One of Netflix’s most beloved coming-of-age romances reaches its conclusion with Heartstopper Forever, a feature-length finale based on Alice Oseman’s acclaimed graphic novels. Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring face their biggest challenge yet as Nick prepares to leave for university while Charlie remains for his final year of school, forcing the couple to navigate a long-distance relationship. As they confront the uncertainties of growing up, changing priorities and first love, friends Elle, Tao, Tara and Darcy also grapple with their own relationships and future plans.