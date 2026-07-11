Walk into a contemporary home and you might find a chair whose side panels double as bookshelves, a console that resembles a sculptural installation, or a bookshelf branching across a wall like a tree, its limbs seamlessly incorporating ambient lighting. These are not just pieces of furniture — they are functional works of art designed to be lived with.

Furniture is going beyond aesthetics to shape the way people live. So a handcrafted dining table influences how people come together, a sculptural bench guides movement through a room, while a thoughtfully designed bookshelf serves as both storage and statement.

It’s no longer about filling a space; today’s statement pieces are created to define interiors and express the personalities of their owners. The most sought-after designs strike a careful balance between sculptural beauty and everyday functionality, proving that art and utility can coexist effortlessly.

For Mumbai-based architect and designer Ashiesh Shah, founder of design firm Atelier Ashiesh Shah, this reflects a broader shift in the way luxury is perceived. “People look for originality in form, narrative and craftsmanship. They want pieces that cannot be easily replicated and that feel like an extension of their worldview,” he says.

Global travel, exposure to international design fairs and social media have broadened the tastes of homeowners, encouraging a move away from conventional décor towards collectible, design-led furniture.

Instead of buying furniture as individual objects, homeowners view them as artistic investments that contribute to the identity of a home, be it sculptural dining tables, hand-crafted consoles or limited-edition seating.

Mumbai-based Sukriti Sharrma, partner and director at luxury furniture and interior design brand Plüsch, says people are experimenting with natural materials like stone, metal, leather and glass, allowing textures to become part of the visual experience, complemented by muted palettes, organic finishes and handcrafted detailing.

Delhi-born, Chicago-based artist and curator Alaiia Gujral, founder of Alaiia Gujral Studio, sees India’s bespoke furniture market as young but rapidly evolving. “More people are viewing furniture through the lens of art. The next generation wants collectible, one-of-a-kind pieces that become part of everyday life instead of mass-produced objects,” she says. Her own collections combine marble, metal and hand-dyed natural fabrics.

While artistry drives demand, practicality remains equally important. As homes increasingly accommodate work, leisure and entertaining within the same footprint, furniture is expected to perform multiple roles without compromising on design.

“There is growing demand for furniture that maximises functionality while maintaining refinement,” says Gurugram-based Shivani Gupta Mittal, principal designer at House of Lalittya, a luxury interiors, architecture and bespoke furniture company.

The result is coffee tables concealing storage, modular seating shape-shifting for different occasions, and cabinetry becomes both partition and display. Mumbai-based Priyanka P Mehra, founder and principal architect of architecture and interior design studio PS Design, notes that hybrid work has accelerated this evolution. “Beds with integrated workspaces, modular seating, concealed storage and multifunctional cabinetry allow homes to remain flexible without sacrificing design sophistication,” she says. Importantly, multifunctional furniture is no longer viewed as a compromise. Instead, versatility itself has become a marker of good design.

“The demand for functional art has encouraged us to create statement pieces using custom materials, bold textures and innovative forms,” says Falgun Shroff, founder and partner at Sources Unlimited, importer of high-end European furniture and home accessories brands including Fendi Casa, Giorgetti and Baxter.