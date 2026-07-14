Darline Graham Nordone is set to take oath as the Senator of South Carolina on Tuesday — temporarily succeeding her brother Lindsey Graham. The sudden death of the Republican leader had left lawmakers stunned over the weekend, with President Donald Trump hailing him as “one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known”.

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!” US President Donald Trump urged on Monday night.

The appointment was confirmed hours later — with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced at a news conference that Nordone would serve the remaining months on Graham’s current term, which expires in January.

Who is Darline Graham Nordone?

The newly appointed Senator of South Carolina is the sister of late Republican leader Lindsey Graham. She has been at his side through decades of public service — often seen at political events, supporting him in speeches, appearances and even campaign ads.

Nordone has worked as an optician and at various state agencies, including the South Carolina Commission for the Blind and the Department of Employment and Workforce. She lives in Lexington, is a graduate of the College of Charleston and has a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling.

The late Senator had become the legal guardian for his 13-year-old sister at the age of 22 after both of their parents died in just over a year. Their mother died in 1976 after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Fifteen months later, his sister discovered their father after he suffered a heart attack in his sleep and died.Graham was just beginning law school at the University of South Carolina.

“I can remember the day my father passed away, standing in the living room of that house, absolutely scared to death. Lindsey wrapped his arms around me and promised me he would always be there for me and always take care of me,” Nordone told NPR in 2015.

He had made caring for his sister a primary goal and made regular treks from school in Columbia to Seneca, where his sister was being looked after by relatives. He became her legal guardian and later adopted Darline after joining the Air Force as a military lawyer to ensure that she would receive his military benefits. Graham, who never married or had children of his own, once joked as he ran for president in 2016 that his sister could be among a “rotating” cast of White House hosts standing in as first lady.

What are the legal implications?

South Carolina law allows the Governor to temporarily appoint a person of their own choosing when a US Senate seat falls vacant. There are only minimal guardrails for this selection process — and the appointee can technically be a member of the opposing party, a political independent, a family member, or a private citizen who has never held public office.

According to the US constitution, 45 states currently authorise their governors to appoint a Senator to fill a vacancy until a replacement is elected. The rules and procedures differ from state to state – with some also holding a second November election. But this further depends on when the seat fell vacant. The cutoff rule was not triggered for South Carolina since Senator Lindsey Graham passed away more than 100 days before the midterm elections, allowing poll proceedings to continue as normal.

Darline Graham Nordone is slated to serve out the remainder of her brother’s term till January 3. A special election will also be held within the Republican party next month to pick its election candidate. Those wishing to succeed Nordone during the November midterm elections can file to run for the seat beginning July 21.

Special primary in August

The rare open Senate seat has ignited a scramble among South Carolina’s most ambitious conservatives. But his role in the Senate may not be filled quite so easily. Graham had held a unique political position — among the few actually positioned squarely at the heart of virtually every debate. An AP report notes that he had been called the ‘bridge’, the ‘dealmaker’, the senator at the center of all the action, And, more recently, ‘the Trump whisperer’.

History suggests that Graham was en route to a fifth term when he passed away on Saturday. No Democrat has won a Senate seat in South Carolina in decades, and Republicans in recent history typically take statewide seats by double digits. Graham had defeated Democrat Jaime Harrison, by a 10 percentage point margin when he last ran in 2020.

Republicans are carefully surveying the landscape as Charleston pediatrician Annie Andrews gains ground. She won the Democratic nomination last month and has raised more than $8 million in the race. According to federal filings, she had just under $3 million cash on hand at the end of May. Graham had taken in $6 million, with just over $4 million on hand.