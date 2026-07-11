If you’re a regular gym-goer or even a doomscroller spending some time on social media, chances are that you’ve seen someone emptying a sachet of white powder into their water bottle or sipping a coloured water from a ready-to-drink tetra pack. But if you’re left wondering what it is and whether you really need one, you’re not alone.

Today, electrolyte supplements are everywhere, with social media influencers, wellness gurus and gym-goers alike all claiming that they can help prevent dehydration, replace minerals lost through sweat from the body and boost energy. Brands are also coming out with electrolytes in various formulations, be it in powder form, liquid or even as soluble tablets. But are they really necessary, or are they another product that ought to be regulated and consumed with responsibility?

First things first

What are electrolytes? Essentially, they are minerals that conduct an electrical charge when mixed with water. They also help regulate some of the most vital functions of your body, such as nerve signalling, muscle contraction, pH balance and hydration, among others. Sodium, potassium, magnesium and calcium, among others, are some of the primary electrolytes that your body uses to carry out those functions.

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But do we really need them, especially when the country is reeling through a severe heatwave and amid the sultry weather conditions? For the vast majority of people going about their ordinary daily lives – even through the summer – the honest answer is “no”, says Dr David Chandy, director of endocrinology and diabetology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. “The body is remarkably good at regulating its own electrolyte balance, and a normal mixed diet already supplies more sodium and potassium than most of us need. Indians in particular tend to consume excess salt rather than too little.”

The need for these supplements arises only when the losses are very high, be it from prolonged outdoor activity or labour. “For someone in an air-conditioned office sipping a sachet, it’s marketing meeting thirst, not a medical need. Plain water and regular meals do the job,” adds Dr Chandy.

Dr Yogesh Batra, senior consultant, gastroenterologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi, agrees with this assessment. “Electrolyte supplements are not necessary for everyone. Most healthy individuals can maintain electrolyte balance through a balanced diet and adequate fluid intake,” he says. “However, during extreme heat, prolonged physical activity, excessive sweating, vomiting, diarrhoea or illness, electrolyte supplementation may help replace minerals lost from the body and prevent dehydration-related complications.”

“As a nephrologist, I advise people against the need to use electrolytes since they can cause electrolyte imbalance, especially in people with underlying kidney diseases,” says Dr Lovy Gaur, senior consultant, nephrology, kidney transplant, renal care, at Medanta in Gurugram. “Natural foods and drinks are also capable of restoring the electrolytes in many instances. Coconut water is abundant in potassium, while fruits such as bananas and oranges contain potassium along with other vital nutrients. Similarly, home-made lemon water with a little bit of salt and sugar could be useful in fluid and sodium restoration in mild cases of dehydration. Other foods such as milk products, soups, fresh fruits, and vegetables are also capable of maintaining electrolyte balance in the body,” she says, adding that only in moderate to severe cases of dehydration caused by diarrhoea or heat stroke, ORS is the recommended choice.

Risks & replacements

Over-consumption of electrolytes may result in some negative consequences, particularly among those with kidney problems, warns Dr Gaur. “Overconsumption of sodium will cause hypertension and water retention while excessive amounts of potassium will lead to heart rhythm abnormalities that could prove fatal since the body will not be able to expel the excess potassium through the kidneys.”

“Consuming too much sodium, potassium, or other electrolytes may lead to symptoms such as nausea, bloating, muscle weakness, irregular heartbeat, or elevated blood pressure. Requirements vary based on age, activity level, climate, and health status, so more is not always better,” elaborates Dr Batra.

“Routine electrolyte supplementation is generally not recommended for everyone. Their use should be based on individual needs, lifestyle, environmental conditions, and medical circumstances,” he says.

Research conducted by public food company Kerry Group shows that when it comes to electrolyte replacement products or supplements, 67% of global consumers view natural ingredients as healthier, and 54% are willing to pay a premium for clean-label products.

“But more is not better,” says Dr Chandy, speaking of the way people often think of supplementing their electrolytes intake. “There’s no single ‘ideal dose’ of a supplement, because it isn’t meant to be taken on a fixed schedule – it’s meant to replace what you’ve actually lost.” He adds, “As a rough guide, an adult needs only about 1.5-2 grams of sodium and roughly 3.5 grams of potassium a day, and most people already get that from food. A supplement should top up a deficit, not stack on top of an already adequate intake.”

Reality & regulations

“The real regulatory problem isn’t access; it’s misleading labelling,” says Dr Chandy. “We’ve just watched this play out: in October 2025 the FSSAI withdrew its earlier, more permissive orders and prohibited the use of ORS on any product not meeting the WHO formula, the Delhi High Court declined to interfere and flagged the public-health risk, and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics backed the action, stressing that electrolyte drinks and ORS are not interchangeable and that substituting one for the other can delay proper treatment of dehydration,” he notes.

“Not all electrolyte products are created equal,” says Dr Batra. “Consumers should read labels carefully and look for transparent ingredient lists, reasonable sodium and sugar content, quality certifications, and evidence-based formulations.” Dr Batra further advises, “Avoid products with excessive sugars, unnecessary additives, or exaggerated health claims. Consulting a healthcare professional can help guide the right choice.”

“Pay particular attention to the amount of sodium, potassium, sugar, and calories. Avoid products that have too much sugar and unnecessary ingredients,” echoes Dr Gaur. “Electrolyte drinks could differ in composition, and some of them will act more like sugary drinks rather than rehydration fluids.”

Rising demand

The electrolyte powder market in India is expected to reach a projected revenue of $463.4 million by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%, as per a market analysis by Grand View Research.

Another report by market research firm 6WResearch says, “The market is witnessing a surge in demand for sugar-free and low-calorie options in line with the trend towards healthier beverage choices. As the market continues to expand, competition among manufacturers is intensifying, leading to a variety of product offerings and marketing strategies to capture a larger consumer base.” The main players in the Indian hydration supplementation market are Biocruz Pharmaceuticals, Sapphire Healthcare, Apkavit Lifesciences and Hindustan Unilever, with several other players currently competing in the market as well, according to a report released in June by Expert Market Research. Quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart and Amazon, among others, offer electrolyte supplements, with other distribution channels like drugstores,

supermarkets and online retailers also stocking several formulations and brands.

“My view is that the way forward is clearer labelling, stronger FSSAI oversight and consumer education – not making ordinary electrolyte mixes prescription-only,” says Dr Chandy. “The one caveat is the vulnerable groups I mentioned, who should use these under medical advice regardless of how freely the products are sold.”

“Most electrolyte supplements are available over the counter and are commonly used to support hydration during situations such as heat exposure, physical activity, or illness-related fluid loss,” says Dr Batra. “While they are generally considered safe when used as directed, individuals with underlying medical conditions or those taking regular medications may benefit from consulting a healthcare professional before incorporating them into their routine.”

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.