By Madhushree Goswami

Piyush Mishra live

July 12, Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai, 7.30 pm

Lose yourself in the evocative world of actor Piyush Mishra as he brings his celebrated band Ballimaaraan to the stage. Expect an unforgettable evening where poetry, music and storytelling come together through cult favourites like Aarambh Hai Prachand and Husna, alongside powerful new compositions that linger long after the final note.

Storytelling with actor Ashish Vidyarthi

July 17, Bhavan’s Cultural Academy and Centre for Arts, Ahmedabad, 7 pm

Experience the power of stories with actor Ashish Vidyarthi in Kahanibaaz, a heartwarming live storytelling performance that blends humour, wisdom and real-life experiences. Catch the acclaimed actor at for an evening of inspiring narratives that linger long after the curtain falls.

30,000 years in photographs

July 16-26, Gallery 1 & 2, Chitrakala Parishath,

Bengaluru, 11 am–7pm

Whispers in Stone — Chronicles of a Civilisation by Brigadier AP Singh presents 74 photographs chronicling nearly 30,000 years of India’s civilisational journey. Curated by Prof RH, Kulkarni, the exhibition spans Bhimbetka’s prehistoric rock art, the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation, rock-cut monuments, magnificent temple architecture, and the living shrines of the Northeast.

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Acting workshop

July 18-19, Akshara Theatre,

Delhi, 1.30 pm

A two-day theatre workshop invites aspiring actors and theatre enthusiasts. Led by actor, director and theatre trainer Jawed Ali, the programme is designed to build confidence, creativity and stage presence for participants.

Musical bonanza

On till October 10, Naiper Heritage Fort, Kochi, 8.30 pm

Abhang — a live sacred music experience by Odeum celebrates the 600-year-old devotional music tradition of Maharashtra through soulful renditions by a vocalist, harmonium and tabla ensemble. Blending sacred poetry, music and meditation, the immersive performance offers audiences a deeply calming journey into devotion, reflection and India’s enduring spiritual heritage.