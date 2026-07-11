When it was touted as a food of the future, seaweed got scientists excited for its immense potential. Now, it is the turn of chefs to get curious about the umami ingredient. The result — ponkh bhel, pani puri, mushroom xacuti, sushi, ramen and even cocktails with seaweed. Long associated with Japanese, Korean and other east-Asian cuisines, the marine plant is spreading its tentacles on India’s fine-dining menus as well.

Culinary star

From artisanal flatbreads and salads to burgers, seasoning blends and cocktails, seaweed is used as a versatile ingredient in kitchens. “Asian food cultures have become mainstream over the past few years,” says chef Vaibhav Bhargava, consultant chef for Zuki, Call Me Ten, She’s Here in Delhi-NCR, Synthe in Kolkata. “Diners like to experiment in terms of ingredients and flavours, and seaweed offers a novel option with its umami and savoury profile.” Among the widely used edible varieties of seaweed are kombu, wakame, mekabu, hijiki, mozuku and nori, each prized for its distinct texture and flavour. They enrich broths, add crunch to salads and bring savoury depth to everything from tasting menus to modern Indian dishes.

Indian twist

For chef Varun Totlani of Mumbai’s Masque and Paradox, seaweed’s growing popularity is about rediscovering India’s own coastline. “Seaweed has always existed in India, but it’s only now becoming part of mainstream conversations. Guests are curious about where ingredients come from, how they’re grown and the stories behind them,” he says. Masque has introduced seaweed across several courses, featuring in mushroom xacuti with seaweed noodles, seaweed ponkh bhel with pickled seaweed and crispy ponkh, and sea buckthorn and seaweed pani puri. At its sister restaurant, Paradox, spicy seaweed chips have become a popular accompaniment to cocktails.

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Delhi-based chef-restaurateur Jatin Mallick of Tres and Dos has introduced Wakame, a nutrient-dense, edible marine algae, in salads paired with morel and porcini chicken, as a topping for artisanal flatbreads with plum chilli gel, while nori, a dried edible seaweed is finding its way into furikake-style seasoning blends adding savoury depth to salads and rice dishes. TK’s Oriental Grill at Hyatt Regency Delhi uses seaweed at the teppanyaki counter.

From restaurant to home

A seaweed bought from a good supplier must be free from impurities, have vibrant natural colours, fresh marine aroma and retain firmness after soaking.