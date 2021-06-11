‘Make in India’ boost! Indian Railways exports another 3000 HP locomotive to Mozambique

Despite COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways has exported a 3000 HP Locomotive to Mozambique, in addition to two locomotives that were exported in March 2021.
Boost to Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ policy! Giving a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has exported another ‘Made in India’ locomotive to Mozambique. Recently, the Railway Minister announced that despite COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways has exported a 3000 HP Locomotive to Mozambique, in addition to two locomotives that were exported in March 2021. Goyal, in the month of March, flagged off 3000 HP Cape Gauge loco via video conferencing, which was indigenously manufactured by Banaras Locomotive Works in Varanasi.
In March, the Railway Ministry had stated that the locomotives’ export to Mozambique will boost the Indo-African relationship as well as pilot the economic empowerment through export. The national transporter had exported the first batch of two locomotives in March as part of total order of six locomotives of 3000 HP cape gauge as well as 90 stainless steel passenger coaches to the African nation. According to the Railway Ministry, some of the key features of 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotives are:
- It is capable of hauling 2255 ton at a speed of 100 km per hour at level track and maximum tractive effort of 400N.
- This locomotive’s driver cabin is Noise Vibration and Harshness standard compliant having ergonomically designed seats, very good acoustics, integrated Graphic Driver Display. Also, it is provided with Heating Venting AC.
- Other facilities include on board water-closet (toilet module), hot plate and refrigerator.
- The loco’s control console has been designed as well as developed for right hand drive.
- It has also been equipped with Computer Controlled Brake system (CCB 2.0) to ensure the highest safety standards, maintainability and reliability.
- Larger fuel tank of 6000 liters has been provided for longer operation.
- For ensuring corrosion resistance, stainless steel pipes have been used.
- These locos are cost-effective and they are at par with international standards.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.