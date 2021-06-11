‘Make in India’ boost! Indian Railways exports another 3000 HP locomotive to Mozambique

Indian Railways has exported another 'Made in India' locomotive to Mozambique.

Boost to Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ policy! Giving a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has exported another ‘Made in India’ locomotive to Mozambique. Recently, the Railway Minister announced that despite COVID-19 challenges, Indian Railways has exported a 3000 HP Locomotive to Mozambique, in addition to two locomotives that were exported in March 2021. Goyal, in the month of March, flagged off 3000 HP Cape Gauge loco via video conferencing, which was indigenously manufactured by Banaras Locomotive Works in Varanasi.

In March, the Railway Ministry had stated that the locomotives’ export to Mozambique will boost the Indo-African relationship as well as pilot the economic empowerment through export. The national transporter had exported the first batch of two locomotives in March as part of total order of six locomotives of 3000 HP cape gauge as well as 90 stainless steel passenger coaches to the African nation. According to the Railway Ministry, some of the key features of 3000 HP Cape Gauge locomotives are: