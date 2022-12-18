Indian Railways’ Jiribam-Imphal Project in Manipur near completion; 91% of work done

Indian Railways’ mission of connecting the northeast with the rest of India is going on in full swing. The Jiribam-Imphal Project in Manipur state (one of the seven states in the northeast) is near completion.

“Jiribam-Imphal Project in Manipur has achieved physical progress of 91.78%. It is a crucial project for northeast connectivity and shall become a new lifeline for the people of Imphal,” said the Ministry of Railways, on Saturday.

Works completed till 30 November 2022:

Tunnels – 48/52

Major Bridges (Substructure of 7 and Superstructure of 5 out of 11)

Minor Bridges – 110/129

Stations – 6/11 constructed

Interestingly, this is not the only project of the Indian Railways to connect the northeast with the rest of the country. There are two more projects going on – the Bairabi-Sairang rail line and the Sivok–Rangpo rail line projects.

Details related to Bairabi-Sairang Rail Line Project:

The entire length of the project is 51.38 km

Till 30th November 2022, 82% of the work was done

It will have 130 bridges

There are 23 tunnels

There will be four railway stations – Kawnpui, Hortoki, Mualkhang, and Sairang.

By March 2023, the project is expected to be completed

As per reports, the cost of construction was estimated at Rs 2384 crores. However, afterward, it was revised to Rs 5021.45 crores. The line is under the Northeast Frontier zone of Indian Railways. The project will provide fast connectivity to Mizoram’s state capital, Aizawl (Sairang).

Likewise, construction work is going at a fast pace on the Sivok–Rangpo rail line project. It will connect Sikkim with the rail network of the country.

From Sivok in West Bengal (WB) to Rangpo in Sikkim, the complete length of this line will be 44.96 km. 41.55 km rail line will be in WB state, and Sikkim’s share will be 3.41 km. In total, 14 tunnels will be made in this project. The longest tunnel will be 5.27 km. 538 metres will be the length of the shortest tunnel.