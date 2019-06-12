Delhi Metro Grey Line’s Dhansa station to become first underground station with car parking lot! Details here

Delhi Metro Grey Line: The Dhansa Bus Stand station in the upcoming Delhi Metro Grey Line, will become the first ever underground station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor dedicated for the parking of vehicles. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson told Financial Express Online that this Delhi Metro Grey Line station has been designed as a four-level underground structure where the platform will be at the bottom, at an approximate depth of 21 metres, followed by the concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it with the roof at the ground level. According to DMRC, the parking lot will be about 200 metres in length and 32 metres in width with a total area of about 64,000 square metres. It will have a parking facility for over 130 cars. At the upcoming station, there will also be a provision for property development activities at the ground level at a later stage. The parking space will have ramps on two sides for the entry and exit of vehicles. The station will have two entry and exit facilities which will connect the parking lot with the surface above as well as with the platform below. The parking facility is considered as a major design based improvement since no other underground metro station across the Delhi Metro's network has any such facility. It will prove to be hugely beneficial for the local residents as the adjoining areas of Najafgarh are extremely congested with very limited space for the parking of vehicles. Presently, the Hindon River metro station on the Delhi Metro Red Line's Dilshad Garden - Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda corridor has a basement parking facility, although it is an elevated station. The New Delhi station of Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line also has a multilevel parking lot above the station. The Delhi Metro presently operates parking lots in about 100 metro stations across the network in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR). The nearly 5-km long section of the Delhi Metro Grey Line will link the Dwarka Metro station on Delhi Metro Blue Line with Dhansa Bus Stand in Najafgarh. The upcoming Dwarka station on the Delhi Metro Grey Line will become an interchange facility and will provide better connectivity to the outer neighbourhood of Delhi. According to DMRC, the work on the Delhi Metro Grey Line is likely to be completed by the month of September this year and the stretch will be thrown open for passengers by year-end.