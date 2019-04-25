Realme 3 Pro review: This phone’s got the wow factor, won’t burn a hole in your pocket too

Stand at any mobile retail counter for a few minutes and you\u2019ll be amazed at the queries customers pose to the sales person. Does the phone have TFT-LCD or IPS-LCD display? What is the megapixel in the front camera, for selfies? Internal storage of 128GB is okay, but does it have a slot for expandable storage? What about fast charging? Trust me, the queries from value-conscious youngsters are an eye-opener and will surprise you no end. And, among the numerous brands available, Realme devices are attracting perhaps the maximum queries. Realme, the online sub-brand from Chinese handset maker Oppo, has positioned itself as a youth-focused brand with considerable success. Its recently launched device, Realme 3, was a runaway success here; it sold 5 lakh units in the first three weeks. Some of its other devices such as Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and Realme U1, have also been quite popular here. Also read:\u00a0No Airtel, you cannot charge me for pack validity against my will Continuing with the growth momentum, Realme has debuted its latest device, Realme 3 Pro. The new device is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a 4045mAh battery with a VOOC 3.0 flash charge. It also supports Sony IMX 519 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 25MP selfie camera for more distinctive and detailed pictures. The new flagship comes in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs 13,999 and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at Rs 16,999 and is available in three colour variants\u2014Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue and Lightning Purple. We take a look at some of its key features and overall performance. Our trial unit was the Carbon Grey, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM variant, powered by the latest ColorOS 6.0 system. It is an elegant device with attractive looks and a sturdy design. Inspired by racetracks in Le Mans, Realme 3 Pro has 82 S-shaped curves on the phone back, running parallel through the fingerprint sensor, Realme logo and rear camera. The gradients have been changed to the oblique direction, with a judicious blend of texture, lighting effect and colours. Realme 3 Pro comes with FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen that highly integrates the front camera, light sensor and distance sensor. The phone boasts a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, great wide view, and much more efficient display of information. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects the screen. Probing the innards, the new Realme device is built on 10nm process-manufactured Snapdragon 710 processor and Kryo eight-core architecture. With this spec-sheet, the phone can achieve a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. For gaming addicts, the phone\u2019s Adreno 616 GPU gaming chipset guarantees real visual sense, more efficient and advanced 3D image rendering. With the Spectra 250 ISP, it supports high resolution image capture and 4K video capture, along with zero shutter lag, motion compensated temporal filtering, and accelerated electronic image stabilisation. The dual rear cameras in Realme 3 Pro are now an upgraded combination of a Sony IMX519 16MP primary camera plus a 5MP secondary camera, with the primary camera\u2019s single pixel size being 1.22um and with large f It supports 960fps\/720P Super Slow-motion video-shooting to slow down some of the moments that you capture, just for more fun. Interestingly, this is the first mid-range model that supports this feature. Additionally, the phone\u2019s Ultra HD solution uses \u201cpixel copies to increase pixels\u201d, essentially synthesising more real pixels to produce pictures of better quality, even better than high-pixel image sensor shots. With the aid of AI, multi-frame synergy and the anti-shake algorithm, the Nightscape mode on Realme 3 Pro vastly improves the imaging quality in dim light. The Nightscape mode now comes with RAW format for more detailed adjustment. Realme 3 Pro is built with 4045mAh high capacity battery, that allows users to heavily use the phone. It also carries the new VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology, with a 20W (5V4A) charging power that can bring a dying battery quickly back to life. In summary, the Realme 3 Pro has made the mid-range segment lot more interesting. It is an attractive and fast phone that provides the right mix of good design, great display, camera and phone performance at an alluring price. Definitely a cut above the rest.