17:45 (IST) 19 Jul 2026

The US launched fresh airstrikes on Iran's Revolutionary Guard, targeting missile, drone and coastal military sites in retaliation for the killing of American troops in Jordan. Washington said the strikes aim to weaken Iran's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran reported at least 50 people killed and accused the US of hitting an under-construction nuclear power plant. The latest escalation comes as fighting spills across the Gulf, with Kuwait and Bahrain activating air defences amid continued Iranian missile and drone attacks.