- The US military carried out a new wave of airstrikes against Iran to “swiftly punish” it after American service members were killed in Jordan, marking the first American military fatalities from Iranian fire since March.
- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrived in the United States for talks with POTUS Donald Trump. After a meeting with Nada Mouawad, the Lebanese ambassador to the US, and diplomatic staff, he will hold official talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
- Explosions were heard in the southern Iranian port cities of Bandar Abbas and Bandar Lengeh according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.
- The US State Department advised caution to Americans worldwide, especially those in West Asia, as the war between the US and Iran continues.
- The average price of a gallon of gas in the US climbed to a fraction of a penny below $4, according to AAA’s data. US gas prices are 34% higher since the war started in late February.
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that Trump’s signature is “worthless and unreliable,” reiterating accusations of “repeated violations of the memorandum” signed in June.
- Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said Trump “has destroyed two important diplomatic achievements” despite his self-proclaimed stance as a peacemaker.
- The US military has pledged to “strictly enforce” the blockade of Iranian ports.
- The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) claims to have received reports of a vessel being seized in Gulf of Aden off Yemen’s coast. The agency has now classified the incident as a hijacking.
- Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref accused the US of initiating attacks before the ink on the MoU had even dried.
- Crude oil price was at $82.49 and Brent futures stood at $88.10 on Sunday.
Israel shells south Lebanon, sound bomb reported over Haris
Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli forces dropped a sound bomb over the southern town of Haris on Sunday. It also said Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Shamaa, Majdal Zoun and Byout al-Siyad. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Kuwait condemns alleged Iranian attack on power, desalination plant
Kuwait has condemned what it described as an Iranian attack on a power generation and water desalination facility, according to the state news agency. The government denounced the strike as an attack on critical civilian infrastructure, as tensions between Iran and the US continue to escalate across the Gulf.
US can keep Hormuz open without Iran, Wright says
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Washington is working to ensure oil, gas and other cargo continue flowing through the Strait of Hormuz regardless of Iran's cooperation. He said the US has developed measures to secure energy shipments through the strategic waterway even if no agreement is reached with Tehran.
Rubio, Lebanon president discuss Hezbollah disarmament framework
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about implementing the US-backed Trilateral Framework. Rubio praised the Lebanese government's efforts to restore the country's sovereignty and disarm Hezbollah, the State Department said. He also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to supporting the implementation of the framework.
Iran says it shot down US LUCAS drone in south
Iran's army said its navy's air defence systems intercepted and shot down a US LUCAS drone in southern Iran. State news agency IRNA published a photograph it said showed the wreckage of the unmanned aircraft. The LUCAS is a low-cost one-way attack drone that the US began deploying against Iran earlier this year. The claim has not been independently verified.
Iran says missile strike hits outskirts of Abadan, no casualties
Iranian authorities said missiles struck an area on the outskirts of Abadan in Khuzestan province on Sunday but reported no casualties. The development comes hours after Tehran claimed the US targeted the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in the same province. The reported strikes add to a widening military confrontation as both sides exchange attacks and rhetoric.
Iran FM backs US talks despite slim chances of success
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations with the United States should continue even if the chances of success are only 10%. His remarks signal Tehran's willingness to keep diplomatic channels open despite escalating military tensions and the collapse of the interim agreement.
IRGC claims heavy strikes on US bases, vows more attacks
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had inflicted "heavy blows" on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Oman and other countries, adding that its military campaign would continue. Brigadier-General Yadollah Javani also said the US would not succeed in restoring the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war conditions. He further vowed "revenge and retribution" against those responsible for killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
US strikes Iran again as missiles toward Jordan raise spillover fears
The US launched fresh airstrikes on Iran targeting Revolutionary Guard military sites, saying the attacks were retaliation for the killing of American troops in Jordan. Iran responded by firing missiles toward Jordan, prompting interceptions and renewed regional alerts. The IAEA said the reported strike on the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear plant involved a site with no nuclear material, while Jordan reported no casualties after intercepting three of four incoming missiles.
Iran FM alleges 'security hole' helped US, Israel gather intelligence during war
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi claimed a "security hole" enabled the US and Israel to obtain intelligence on Iran's leadership during the conflict, including the bombing of the former Supreme Leader's residence. He alleged the breach may still exist and influenced decision-making. Araghchi also defended negotiations with the US, saying military action began only after diplomacy failed to change Iran's stance on uranium enrichment.
Jordan downs three of four Iranian missiles
Jordan's military said it shot down three of four Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom, according to the state news agency. The fourth missile landed in a remote area in southern Jordan. Authorities said there were no casualties or damage from the incident.
IAEA says attacked Iran site contained no nuclear material
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the Darkhovin nuclear power plant was in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material during its last inspection. The clarification comes as the agency investigates reports of an overnight attack on the site. The IAEA has not confirmed the reported strike or any resulting damage.
IAEA looking into reports of attack on Iran nuclear site
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it is looking into reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of the planned Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Iran. The agency did not immediately confirm the strike or provide details on any damage. The statement follows Iranian claims that the under-construction facility was targeted.
Jordan says it intercepted three Iranian missiles
Jordan's armed forces said they intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom, according to state TV. The announcement came after air raid sirens sounded in Amman and amid heightened regional tensions. Authorities did not immediately report casualties or damage from the attempted strikes.
Hormuz Strait to remain shut amid US tensions, says Iran media
Iranian state-affiliated Fars News reported that the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked as long as "US malice" continues. The report signals Tehran's hardening stance amid the escalating conflict, though there was no immediate official government statement confirming the position. The waterway is a critical global energy route, carrying a significant share of the world's oil and gas shipments.
Israel warns of spillover after Iran missiles toward Aqaba
The Israeli military warned that missiles launched by Iran toward Jordan's Aqaba could spill over into Israeli territory. The alert comes as regional tensions escalate, with Jordan activating air raid sirens and warning of incoming threats. Israeli authorities did not immediately report any impacts inside Israel.
Sirens sound across Jordan's capital Amman
Warning sirens sounded across Jordan's capital, Amman, amid escalating regional tensions. The alerts came hours after the US Embassy warned American citizens of potential attack threats. No immediate details were released on the cause of the sirens or any reported strikes.
Iran Parliament Speaker backs Khamenei's call for unity
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf urged citizens to remain united as US attacks on the country continue. He said national unity was "a necessary condition for victory" against the enemy and called on Iranians to follow Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's directives as part of the country's resistance.
US launches fresh Iran strikes after troops killed in Jordan
The US launched fresh airstrikes on Iran's Revolutionary Guard, targeting missile, drone and coastal military sites in retaliation for the killing of American troops in Jordan. Washington said the strikes aim to weaken Iran's ability to control the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran reported at least 50 people killed and accused the US of hitting an under-construction nuclear power plant. The latest escalation comes as fighting spills across the Gulf, with Kuwait and Bahrain activating air defences amid continued Iranian missile and drone attacks.
Trump backs adding Iran to Russia sanctions bill
US President Donald Trump said Republicans should add Iran to the Russia sanctions bill, broadening the scope of the proposed legislation amid escalating tensions with Tehran. Trump has previously indicated the measure could also be expanded to include Hezbollah. The sanctions proposal has been under discussion in Congress in recent days.
Bahrain sounds sirens as Iran expands Gulf attacks
Warning sirens sounded across Bahrain as Iran continued missile and drone attacks on Gulf countries. Bahrain's Interior Ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location. The alert comes as fighting between the US and Iran has intensified following the collapse of last month's interim agreement, raising fears of a wider regional conflict.
Kuwait says power, desalination plant hit again
Kuwait's Electricity Ministry said a power generation and water desalination plant has come under attack for the second time in two days, according to a post on X. The latest strike raises fresh concerns over damage to critical infrastructure as Iranian attacks on Kuwait continue. The ministry did not immediately provide details on the extent of the damage or any casualties.
Kuwait PM visits victims injured in Iranian attacks
Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited injured victims at Al-Adan Hospital as Iranian missile and drone attacks on the country continued. Accompanied by Health Minister Ahmad Abdulwahab al-Awadhi, he reviewed the medical care being provided and reaffirmed the government's commitment to monitoring the condition of the wounded.
Iran says US struck under-construction nuclear power plant
Iran said the United States attacked an under-construction nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, according to AFP. The allegation marks the latest escalation in the conflict, with Tehran accusing Washington of targeting civilian nuclear infrastructure. There was no immediate response from US authorities to the claim.
Jordan denies Aqaba evacuation after US Embassy threat alert
Jordanian authorities said they have not ordered the evacuation of Aqaba's airport or seaport and have detected no potential security threats in recent hours, according to the state news agency. The statement contradicts an earlier US Embassy alert that said both facilities had been evacuated due to a "specific and credible threat." Jordan has not announced any broader security measures in Aqaba.
Khamenei calls US 'Great Satan', vows regional pushback
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei described the United States as the "Great Satan", saying it was no longer capable of maintaining a "trouble-free, domineering presence" across West Asia. In a written message to the people of Iraq, he said the funeral gatherings for his father, Ali Khamenei, marked "a new chapter of awakening" against what he called the "Arrogant Powers." His remarks come a day after Iran suspended its commitments under the interim MoU with the United States.
Trump says he 'couldn't care less' about Iran quitting US deal
US President Donald Trump dismissed Iran's decision to stop adhering to the interim US-Iran memorandum of understanding, saying he "couldn't care less." He reiterated that Washington's priority is ensuring Iran "never" acquires a nuclear weapon. His remarks came after Tehran declared it no longer considered itself bound by the MoU, accusing the US of violating the agreement through military action
Jordan says Aqaba seaport operating normally after security scare
Jordan's Aqaba seaport is operating normally and has not been evacuated, the Director General of the Aqaba Company for Ports told Reuters, contradicting earlier concerns over a security threat. The clarification follows a US Embassy alert that said a "specific and credible threat" had prompted the evacuation of facilities in Aqaba and urged Americans to avoid the airport and seaport. Jordanian authorities have yet to issue a broader official statement on the situation.
Iran condemns US strike on Darkhovin nuclear plant
Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation condemned the reported US strike on the nuclear power plant under construction in Darkhovin, calling it a "crime against international law," according to Mehr News Agency. The agency accused Washington of targeting civilian nuclear infrastructure as the conflict continues to escalate. The US has not immediately commented on Iran's allegation.
Iran executes two men over killing of four police officers
Iran has executed two men convicted of killing four police officers during unrest in the central city of Isfahan in January, according to judiciary-linked news outlet Mizan. The men, identified as Erfan Esfandiyari and Golmohammad Mohammadi, were executed on Sunday after completing the judicial process. The executions come amid heightened security measures and ongoing tensions across Iran.