By Premalakshmi Ramakrishnan

Every organisation today wants to move fast on artificial intelligence. From predictive analytics to generative models, the promise of AI is reshaping business strategy, product development, and boardroom conversations. Yet amid the race to deploy new AI tools, many leaders are missing a crucial question: can you actually trust your data?



AI systems are not born intelligent; they are trained into it. And that intelligence is only as good as the data that feeds it. When the data is incomplete, ungoverned, or poorly understood, the AI that depends on it becomes unreliable at best and dangerous at worst.



IDC projects that AI spending in India will grow 2.2 times faster than overall digital technology spending, generating an economic impact of more than $115 billion by 2027. As investment and adoption continue to surge, the importance of trusted, high-quality data is receiving greater attention. This is also reflected in NITI Aayog’s Future Front report, which identifies data quality as a cornerstone of India’s AI ambitions. Data quality is no longer a back-end operational concern, but a critical enabler of trust, responsible AI adoption, and effective digital transformation.

The mirage of “smart” AI

The excitement around AI often overshadows its fundamental dependency on data integrity. We talk about model performance and computational power, but the inputs – where data originates, how it is transformed, and whether it remains accurate over time – receive far less attention. Many organisations assume that if their AI is producing results, those results must be sound. In practice, AI can generate confident, compelling, and completely incorrect conclusions when the underlying data is flawed.



According to IDC, 54% of Indian organisations cite poor data quality as a key obstacle to AI adoption, while 62% recognise the need to strengthen data governance and privacy policies. These findings highlight a simple truth: without trusted, well-governed data, organizations cannot fully trust the outcomes their AI systems produce.



Governance as the new ground truth

For years, data governance was seen as a compliance exercise, a necessary but unexciting checklist. That mindset no longer holds. Governance is now an enabler of intelligent operations. It provides the visibility, traceability, and accountability that AI systems require to function responsibly.



Building that visibility is not about locking data down. It is about creating a living framework that allows data to flow securely and predictably across a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Governance should empower data teams to know where data comes from, who owns it, and how it is being used. The goal is not restriction but clarity. Without that clarity, AI models cannot be audited, improved, or trusted.

The role of intelligent data infrastructure

AI cannot thrive on static or siloed data. It needs infrastructure that is dynamic, policy-driven, and adaptive to changing conditions. Modern data architecture must integrate governance, observability, and resilience into its core. When these capabilities work together, organisations can trace how a model was trained, validate the integrity of its inputs, and recover quickly from errors or corruption.



Responsible AI depends on transparent data

The most advanced AI models in the world cannot compensate for untrustworthy data. Explainability, fairness, and compliance all hinge on being able to see how data moves, evolves, and is applied throughout the AI lifecycle. This requires collaboration between IT, data science, and compliance teams to establish a shared data language that combines innovation with accountability.



The organisations leading in AI maturity are those that treat data stewardship as a strategic advantage rather than an operational cost. They recognise that transparency builds trust, and trust builds lasting value.



Building trust from the data up

The most successful AI strategies begin not with algorithms but with data discipline. A data-first mindset ensures that every model, automation, or insight rests on a foundation of integrity and visibility. The companies that thrive in this AI era will be those that understand a simple truth: intelligence is not what AI learns, but what your data allows it to know.



The writer is MD & Area VP – India & SAARC, NetApp

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.