Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana Phone’ with WhatsApp, YouTube support now official in India: Price

Nokia 8110 4G is now official in India

HMD Global has finally announced the official launch of Nokia 8110 4G ‘Banana’ phone in India. Initially launched at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year, the Nokia 8110 4G is a big reboot to the original Nokia 8110 that made headlines back when it featured in the blockbuster Matrix film series. The Nokia 8110 4G is the third smart feature phone that will be available in India after Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2.

Nokia 8110 4G runs KaiOS that recently received the support for WhatsApp, YouTube, and Facebook. Interestingly, Google announced investments in KaiOS earlier this year, followed by the arrival of major Google apps on the platform.

The Nokia 8110 4G is priced at Rs 5,999 in India and it will be available in two colours – Banana Yellow and Traditional Black. The Banana Yellow colour symbolises the smartphone’s status as a ‘Banana Phone’. The availability of the Nokia 8110 4G starts October 24 across both online and offline channels. To sweeten the purchase, HMD Global has partnered with Reliance Jio to offer the latter’s subscribers a benefit of up to 544GB data for free.

The most notable features of the Nokia 8110 4G include the slide mechanism, which is obviously what slider phones do. The slider on the phone can be pushed upward and pulled downward to answer or deny a call. The smart feature phone supports dual SIM cards wherein one has to be of the Nano and the one of the Micro size. It runs KaiOS, which is a trimmed down version suitable for entry-level smartphones to support basic apps – with WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, and Google apps now onboard.

A 2.45-inch QVGA curved display is given on the Nokia 8110 4G without touchscreen capability. Nokia 8110 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor coupled with 512GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The storage is not expandable. For photography, the Nokia 8110 4G has a 2-megapixel main camera accompanied by an LED flash. The smart feature phone can be connected to networks using Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and Bluetooth among other connectivity features such as GPS and FM radio. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack given on the handset. Nokia 8110 4G is backed by a 1500mAh battery under the hood.