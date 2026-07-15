Apple has moved a step closer to launching its Apple Intelligence features in China after the country’s cyberspace regulator approved the on-device generative artificial intelligence service for use on iPhones. The approval clears an important regulatory hurdle and paves the way for the long-awaited rollout of Apple’s AI platform in one of its largest markets.

China’s Cyberspace Administration announced on Wednesday that Apple Intelligence has been registered for public use. Under Chinese regulations, companies must register large language models and generative AI services before they can offer them to consumers, reported Reuters.

The approval comes as Apple seeks to strengthen its position in China, where users have waited months for access to Apple Intelligence while the company worked to meet the country’s regulatory requirements.

How will Apple Intelligence work in China?

Unlike versions available in several other markets, Apple Intelligence in China will rely on artificial intelligence models developed by local technology companies. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Apple Intelligence will integrate AI capabilities from Baidu and Alibaba to comply with Chinese regulations governing artificial intelligence services.

Alibaba also confirmed the partnership in a statement to Reuters. The company told Reuters that its Qwen large language model will power Apple Intelligence across Apple’s ecosystem in China, including iPhone through iOS, iPad through iPadOS, Mac through macOS and the Vision Pro headset through visionOS.

Baidu also confirmed its role in the project. A company spokesperson said Apple is working with Baidu to develop Apple Intelligence features specifically for Chinese iPhone users. The regulator’s announcement did not specify when Apple Intelligence will become available to users in China.

Why is this approval important for Apple?

China remains one of Apple’s biggest international markets and a key source of iPhone sales. The company has faced increasing competition from domestic smartphone makers that have rapidly introduced artificial intelligence features into their devices.

The regulatory approval could help Apple improve its competitive position by finally bringing Apple Intelligence to Chinese consumers. Many smartphone buyers in the country have already embraced AI-powered features offered by local brands.

The development also comes shortly after Apple reported a strong recovery in China. The company recorded a 24.4% year-on-year increase in shipments in the second quarter, suggesting renewed demand for its products, reported Reuters.

China’s regulator also approved another AI-powered smartphone during the same announcement. ZTE’s Nubia-Doubao smartphone received regulatory registration for its generative AI service. The device is developed by ZTE in partnership with ByteDance and focuses on artificial intelligence capabilities.

What does this mean for iPhone users?

For iPhone users in China, the regulatory approval means Apple is one step closer to bringing Apple Intelligence to their devices after months of delays. Once the service launches, eligible iPhone, iPad, Mac and Vision Pro users in China are expected to gain access to AI-powered features such as writing assistance, smarter text editing, content summarisation and other on-device intelligence tools.

The China version of Apple Intelligence will differ from the version available in several other markets, reported Reuters. It will integrate AI models developed by Alibaba and Baidu to comply with China’s regulatory requirements for generative AI services. Alibaba told Reuters that its Qwen model will power Apple Intelligence across Apple’s operating systems in China, while Baidu confirmed it is working with Apple to develop AI features for Chinese iPhone users.