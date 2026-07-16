Anthropic has initiated another venture called Ode, with backing from prominent industry names like Blackstone and a consortium including Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic and others. This, however, isn’t another AI company working on a separate AI model. Ode with Anthropic is all about AI implementation.

Anthropic and investors believe that the real value, and potentially the next trillion-dollar business, lies in implementation, i.e., helping enterprises actually integrate and put into operation these technologies into their core processes. This is where Ode with Anthropic (often referred to simply as Ode) comes in – a new standalone AI services firm launched as a joint venture.

What does Ode do?

Ode with Anthropic is a $1.5 billion enterprise AI services company officially branded and launched in mid-July 2026. It was conceived earlier in the year through a partnership between Anthropic, private equity giants Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman, and a consortium of investors including Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic, Leonard Green & Partners, Apollo Global Management, GIC, and Sequoia Capital.

At its core, Ode functions as a “scaled boutique” AI implementation firm. It puts experienced forward-deployed AI engineers directly into client organisations to:

– Map operations and identify high-impact use cases.

– Build custom AI systems tailored to the company’s specific data, workflows, and business needs.

– Drive measurable transformations as top priorities for CEOs.

AI models are becoming commoditised in capability, but enterprise adoption lags due to fragmented data, undocumented workflows, and integration hurdles. Ode bets that non-AI-native companies will be the biggest winners if they get implementation right.

Ode was built on the foundation of Fractional AI, a startup acquired as part of the venture (which had previously partnered with OpenAI before the shift). Led by Fractional co-founders Chris Taylor (CEO) and Eddie Siegel (Chief Technologist/CTO), the company currently employs about 100 elite engineers, including former founders. The engineers are described as “grown-up” generalists capable of end-to-end ownership.

How Ode will work with clients

Ode operates on a ‘Claude-first’ principle, prioritising Anthropic’s frontier models (like Claude) and tools such as Claude Tag in Slack for enterprise integration. However, it is not exclusively limited to Claude and will incorporate rival AI technologies when required.

Some of the key activities of Ode include:

– Collaborating with Anthropic’s applied AI team to pinpoint impactful applications and create bespoke solutions.

– Focusing on rigorous evaluations of business impact while growing internationally without diluting elite talent standards.

– Rewiring core processes or customer experiences around AI, addressing the “magic, hallucinating ingredient” challenge that most companies lack the internal expertise to handle alone.

What role does Anthropic play in Ode?

As part of the joint venture, Anthropic provides the frontier AI models and strategic support, while keeping some mission-aligned deployments in-house. This JV allows Anthropic to focus on model development and safety while extending its reach into practical enterprise adoption.

Blackstone plays a crucial role in conceiving Ode after observing gaps in AI implementation across its portfolio, initially working with consultancies and boutiques. The private equity firm provides capital, portfolio company access as initial customers, and operational expertise.

Does Ode have any competitors?

Ode actually enters a competitive space, where it has to fend against:

OpenAI’s The Deployment Company: A parallel effort by Anthropic’s rival, highlighting the shared recognition that implementation is key.

Big Consultancies: Deloitte and Accenture have built their own forward-deployed engineering (FDE) teams to scale AI services.

Smaller boutiques and internal teams: Ode positions itself as a premium “special forces” alternative to armies of general consultants, focusing on quality over volume.