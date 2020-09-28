FarmVille, the popular Facebook game you probably spent hours playing, is shutting down; here’s why

However, there is some relief for dedicated FarmVille players.

FarmVille on Facebook: Curtains to come down on FarmVille for Facebook! Facebook’s legendary game FarmVille is set to close down by the end of the year, the game’s developer Zynga has announced in a statement. FarmVille was among the first to ride the wave of games on social media platform Facebook, and it had garnered a large number of fans and players seemingly overnight. It became a Facebook sensation soon after its launch in 2009, and had an incredible 11-year run. However, the time has come to bring the era to an end.

FarmVille is a simulation agricultural game, and it was among the games that offered a different gaming experience to its users. The game made players turn into farmers who needed to look after their farms and earn an honest living by sowing crops, rearing cattle and selling the farm produce. The game, and many more like it, played an important role in the increase of social media usage when Facebook was just a few years old, as players would often log in to Facebook to play FarmVille and use the platform for connecting with other players.

In its statement, Zynga announced that with software solutions giant Adobe’s decision to stop the distribution and updation of its Flash Player, Facebook would completely stop supporting games requiring the Flash Player once the year ends. This would directly impact FarmVille.

In a heartfelt note, the developer thanked its players and said that the team was aware that several players had started getting associated with the game back in 2009 and continued to stick by it, building a huge global community of FarmVille lovers over the years.

Further giving details of how things would work for the remainder of FarmVille’s time on Facebook, Zynga said that in-app purchases in the game would be available and active till November 17 this year, post which the payment system of the game would come to a complete halt. Thereafter, no payments would be accepted by the game, nor would any refunds be processed, even as the game would continue to be available till December 31, after which it would be completely shut down. The developer added that any remaining credits would have to be used by December 31 itself.

Even as the game is ending, the developer is working on bringing in-game activities to FarmVille so that the remaining time of the players goes by in a fun and enjoyable manner. These in-games would be announced soon, Zynga said.

However, there is some relief for dedicated FarmVille players.

Players who still wish to play FarmVille would be able to do so on Zynga’s mobile game FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape, which is available on both Android and iOS. Moreover, the developer is also scheduled to soon announce the launch of FarmVille 3 mobile game.