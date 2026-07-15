Football fans know Messi for his goals, the trophies, the extraordinary talent and the dribbling that nobody’s quite managed to copy. Right now, all eyes are on him again as he turns out for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This is his sixth appearance at the tournament and a fitting stage for a career that’s run this long at the very top.

What gets talked about far less is the property empire he’s assembled away from the pitch — and it’s not small change. Robb Report, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post have all pegged his real estate holdings at close to $300 million, with homes and investments scattered across Spain, the US and Argentina.

Messi’s stupendous performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been praised by all. (Image: Reuters)

That figure is just one piece of a much bigger picture. Forbes puts his total net worth at around $1.1 billion in 2026, making him part of an elite group of athletes who have cracked the billionaire club. This number was built up over two decades through contracts, sponsorship deals and, increasingly, the kind of asset accumulation most retired CEOs would envy.

What’s notable is the pattern behind his buying. Messi hasn’t gone the route of flipping properties for quick gains or chasing whatever’s trendy that year. Financial trackers following his net worth describe a more patient approach: buying into established luxury markets and holding, betting on appreciation over time rather than short-term wins.

ALSO READ Why Larry Page’s 10x rule is the mindset most people find uncomfortable to adopt

The Spanish foundation: Where it all started

Messi’s property journey began in Spain, where he signed with FC Barcelona in 2004. Five years later, in 2009, he purchased a $2 million home in Castelldefels, a quiet coastal town roughly 15 miles outside Barcelona, reports note.

He later bought the neighbouring property to expand it into a private family compound, now valued at approximately $7 million as per Robb Report. The estate in the Bellamar neighbourhood reportedly includes a gym, spa, home cinema, swimming pool, a personal football pitch and even a dedicated room for his framed match jerseys.

Messi also expanded his Spanish footprint into hospitality. As chairman of Edificio Rostower Socimi, a real estate investment trust listed in Spain with a reported valuation of $232 million, he holds stakes in seven hotels and several commercial properties through the MiM Hotels brand, which operates four- and five-star properties across the country.

Miami’s luxury towers and the move to Florida

Messi’s American real estate footprint took shape well before his 2023 move to Inter Miami. In November 2019, he bought a unit in the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach for around $5 million, a 3,555-square-foot residence known for its curved ocean-facing terrace and the building’s signature car elevator system that allows residents to drive directly into their units. According to The Real Deal, the building’s privacy features were a key draw for the footballer.

Over the course of his career he has acquired a massive real estate portfolio. (Image: Reuters)

In 2021, Messi and his family reportedly acquired the entire ninth floor of the Regalia tower in Sunny Isles Beach for $7.3 million, an exclusive 46-story building with just 39 full-floor residences. That same year, he also picked up two to three investment units at the Trump Royale on Collins Avenue, totalling roughly $1.8 million, as per a Miami Luxury Homes estimate cited by Robb Report.

After officially signing with Inter Miami in 2023, Messi expanded further, purchasing a $10.8 million waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale with 70 feet of water frontage, located just a few miles from the club’s training facility, The Real Deal reported at the time.

More recently, he has also added investment units in the Cipriani Residences in Miami, putting four condos under contract in April 2025, including one priced at roughly $7.5 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Rosario fortress and the Ibiza retreat

In 2022, fresh off Argentina’s World Cup triumph, Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario to build what has been widely dubbed “the Fortress.” Constructed across three adjoining plots in a gated, private estate, the sprawling compound reportedly spans 20 to 25 rooms, complete with a full-size cinema, a state-of-the-art gym, and an underground garage with capacity for around 15 cars and a spa, as per Robb Report. Reports suggest he spent close to $4 million on the build.

Messi has also invested in Ibiza, a favourite holiday destination where he has celebrated milestone birthdays with former teammates including Cesc Fabregas and Luis Suarez. He reportedly purchased a mansion on the island for around $12.8 million, though the property came with planning complications, since rooms had been added to the garage before his purchase and the home lacked a certificate of occupancy, as per reports.

Together, these holdings—oceanfront condos in Florida, a fortified family compound in Argentina, a coastal retreat in Ibiza, and hotel investments in Spain—paint the picture of an athlete who has approached real estate the same way he approached football: methodically, and with an eye on long-term legacy.

That methodical streak is on full display at the 2026 World Cup, where Messi, now 39 and playing in a record sixth tournament, has rewritten the record books yet again. As per ESPN and Al Jazeera, he has scored 19 World Cup goals, the most by any player in men’s or women’s tournament history, while taking his career international tally to 123 goals.

As Messi continues building his legacy both on the field and off it, with his Inter Miami contract running through 2028, reports suggest his property empire is only likely to keep growing alongside his on-field earnings and endorsement income.