Annoyed with too many WhatsApp messages? This update will remove them automatically

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow messages to disappear automatically. According to a WABetainfo report, this feature was seen on WhatsApp version 2.19.275 update which is for smartphones running on Android Operating System. This feature can be seen only by Android users who are running the beta version of the app. Once this feature is rolled out officially for all users, the messages can be deleted by selecting and then choosing the five options available for removing them. It is important to note that the feature will be first available on group chats. It will come to the individual chats after that.

The messages can be deleted after 1 hour, 1 week, 1 day, 1 month and 1 year. Users can choose out of these five options to delete the messages according to their convenience. The “Delete Message” feature isn’t new as apps like Snapchat, Telegram, and many others had released the feature a few months back and has been a hit among users. The purpose of this feature is also to clean up the group chats which are generally flooded with a lot of messages. Deleting some messages from the platform will help in reducing the clutter and freeing up storage space for its users.

For iPhone users, WhatsApp had released an update where users will get a call waiting alert when talking on a WhatsApp call.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform is one of the most popular apps in India. WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India making it the biggest market in the country.

WhatsApp has, however, not revealed a statement on the new feature and it is yet to be seen if and when the feature rolls out officially. The company might release the “Dark Mode” on iOS 13 as well. It will be interesting to see what features does WhatsApp comes up within the new year.