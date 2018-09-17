The entire APAC region is a key growth and delivery market for Conduent.

In an interview with FinancialExpress.Com, Lokesh Prasad, CEO – APAC, Conduent Inc, says that the company's role is to ensure that each interaction is personalized, secure, intelligent, seamless and compliant.

Conduent is a $6 billion company, how is the India business key to the company’s global growth? What are the various areas or sectors that Conduent plans to expand in India?

Since 2017, Conduent India has expanded its presence in the country to 8 cities and 12,000-employees (from 9,000). It has 12 offices across these 8 cities, with all core business units located in NCR (Noida and Gurgaon), Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kochi and Visakhapatnam. Our investment in the region ensures access to a diverse pool of technology talent and further reinforces Conduent’s leading position in technology services in India.

Besides being a technology center for the entire business, Conduent India also manages essential aspects of client operations while interfacing directly with the people they serve: patients, citizens, customers, employees, etc. This means that they not only understand the technical and user complexities of the client’s industries, but also implement solutions and operate them on their behalf. Working closely with our partners, the innovation labs address many real world challenges such as the rising cost of healthcare, mobility in urban society and payment card fraud in financial welfare programs, also enabling successful transfer of technologies from the lab to the marketplace. Besides driving Conduent’s global R&D, the entire India operation is among the company’s three largest outside the United States. As such, Conduent India will continue to play an important role in strengthening the company’s innovation and technology agenda.

As a service delivery company, the right talent is paramount to the success of our business. At this point, we are focused on identifying the right talent that will help us reach our business goals in the most efficient manner.

Conduent has started operations in Visakhapatnam, how many jobs do you plan to create in India? How do you plan to tap talent?

Currently, we have over 500 employees operating out of our Fintech Valley centre. We are focused on further expanding our workforce in the region gradually. The pace of hiring has exceeded expectations. Vishakhapatnam offers a professional labor market and we are confident of building a strong team here in due time. The company is actively hiring at all levels in their service delivery and operations teams. It has already completed a significant portion of its six month hiring target in less than three months of starting operations.

Conduent currently has offices in eight cities, which other cities are you planning to expand?

We currently operate in 8 cities in India and function on a contemporary and innovative model that helps us deliver the best service from the right locations, a concept we call ‘Accu-shoring’. This allows our clients to benefit from our capabilities from across the globe and provides us access to the precise talent for the job. We will continue to operate on this model. We are evaluating expansion plans for the next two years.

Many technology companies have laid off staff in the past, how is Conduent planning to beat this trend?

Conduent India has been growing steadily and we are seeking the right talent to support our expansion across the APAC markets. Even during the downsizing last year, Conduent India operated against the grain, hiring in large numbers. We grew our workforce by over 30 percent in the past year and we even set up a new centre in Visakhapatnam, expanding our national footprint.

Which are your key markets and what are you offering to clients that are different vis-a-vis competition?

The entire APAC region is a key growth and delivery market for Conduent. As Conduent grows, APAC and India will form an integral part of our overall strategy and progress as key delivery centers.

From human resources to government payments to benefits administration, Conduent manages millions of interactions every day with the most valuable asset of our clients — the people they serve. Conduent’s role is to ensure that each interaction is personalized, secure, intelligent, seamless and compliant. Today, the shape and form of these interactions are almost entirely digital. Tolling is automated. Payments are electronically distributed. Annual enrollment is online.

We support these interactions with a range of technology platforms, tailored to specific industry and client situations. We are in the business of managing digital, personalized interactions at massive scale, 24×7, across a diversity of industry segments and engagement channels. Conduent’s core is composed of businesses where we are well-positioned, have scalable technology assets and have the opportunity for achieving or maintaining market leadership. They are segments where we can differentiate on the basis of our technical, domain and process expertise.