Uttar Pradesh to achieve ODF status by October 2, a year ahead of national deadline

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the state is on track to achieve open defecation free status by October 2, 2018, one year ahead of the national deadline of October 2019. The CM’s remark came after he reviewed the status of the Narendra Modi government’s flagship Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the state. He was interacting with District Magistrates of all the districts while reviewing the progress of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Mission Gramin (SBM-G) through video conferencing from state capital Lucknow.

The Secretary of Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation was also present along with UP Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the state government.

Appealing to District Magistrates to take responsibility and involve all sections of society in the mission, Adityanath asked them to spend at least one hour every day to personally monitor the mission’s progress. He highlighted the importance of making SBM-G a Jan Andolan and not just a government programme.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched in 2014 by the Union government. The mission aims to achieve the target of open defecation free across India by October 2, 2019, on this day India will observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

According to Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in the last six months, with the sanitation coverage for the state going past 70%. Seven districts and over 28,000 villages have been open defecation free in the state, which is the highest populated in the country.

Nationally, the sanitation coverage has increased to nearly 85% from 39% in 2014, when the Swachh Bharat was launched. As of now, over 3.75 lakh villages, 389 districts, 13 states and 4 union territories are declared open defecation free, a ministry’s official release said.