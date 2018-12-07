Telangana election: Jwala Gutta says her name missing from voters’ list, questions poll fairness

December 7, 2018

The voting in Telangana is underway in a triangular battle between the Congress-led grand alliance along with TDP, TJS and CPI and the BJP challenging the the ruling TRS.

Jwala Gutta/facebook

Badminton player and Olympic athlete Jwala Gutta has questioned the fairness of the elections being held in Telangana after her name allegedly went missing from the voters’ list. The Arjuna awardee said that she found her name missing when she went to cast her vote in the morning.

“Surprised to see my name disappear from the voting list after checking online,” she tweeted. “How’s the election fair…when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list,” she added.

Voting for the 119 seats in Telangana began at around 7 am today morning. The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on December 11 next week. This is the first time that the Election Commission is using Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the state.

The Arjuna awardee has said that when she found her name missing when she went to cast her vote in the morning.

READ ALSO | Telangana elections 2018: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Allu Arjun, Rajamouli line up to vote; see pics

The assembly polls in the state were originally scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year, but the House was dissolved prematurely on September 6 as per a recommendation by the state cabinet.

The state is witnessing a triangular contest with the grand alliance, consisting of TDP, TJS and CPI and led by Congress on one side, the ruling TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM on another, and the BJP jumping in on its own.

The previous week saw the BJP accusing a “joint conspiracy” of the ruling TRS along with AIMIM and Congress to include names of Rohingya Muslims in the voters’ list of 15 assembly seats in Hyderabad. The party has demanded a probe by the Election Commission.

Telangana Elections
